City leaders bring Tet cheer to struggling families

With Tet (the Lunar New Year) 2026 approaching, Ho Chi Minh City leaders deliver Tet gifts to hundreds of families, strengthening social welfare efforts.

This morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc personally visited and presented Tet gifts to more than 400 policy beneficiary families, near-poor households, and residents facing hardship in Hoc Mon, Ba Diem, Xuan Thoi Son, and Dong Thanh communes.

The visits formed part of the city’s annual social welfare program aimed at supporting vulnerable groups and helping all residents enjoy a warm and meaningful Lunar New Year. In the days leading up to Tet 2026, the city leader took time to ask families about their health, livelihoods, jobs, and incomes.

While handing over the gifts, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc extended New Year wishes for peace and happiness, encouraging families to overcome difficulties, stabilize their lives, and actively participate in local community movements.

Receiving the support, many residents expressed their gratitude through warm handshakes and hugs. Nguyen Thi Thuy, a resident of Dong Thanh commune, said her family felt more secure and cared for this Tet. “This encouragement gives us more confidence and motivation in life,” she shared.

The chairman reaffirmed that social welfare remains a consistent and long-term priority for the city, especially during Tet, guided by the principle that no one should be left behind. He urged local authorities to continue reviewing living conditions, proactively supporting those still facing hardship, and ensuring that assistance is timely, transparent, and directed to the right beneficiaries. He also called for longer term solutions to create sustainable livelihoods and jobs after the holiday.

Representatives of local administrations said communes are mobilizing social resources and coordinating with organizations and mass associations to expand Tet support programs, while pledging continued efforts to improve living standards and promote socio economic development.

For the 2026 Lunar New Year, Ho Chi Minh City has mobilized multiple funding sources and rolled out synchronized support policies for policy families, the poor, the near poor, and other vulnerable groups, underscoring the city government’s responsibility and care for its residents.

City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc shares Tet gifts and warm wishes with residents

HCMC People's Committee Office Chief Duong Hong Thang presents Tet gifts to residents

Duong Hong Thang, Chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office, and Nguyen Trong An, Chairman of the Xuan Thoi Son People’s Council, present Tet gifts to residents

Nguyen Anh Tuan, Party Secretary of Ba Diem Commune, together with partner units, delivers Tet gifts to local residents

Nguyen Van Tuyen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Thanh commune, along with the partner unit, presented gifts to the people.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan