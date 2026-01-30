Ho Chi Minh City Planning and Architecture Center established

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a decision to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Planning and Architecture Center (PAC).

The center was formed through the merger of three units under the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture including the Ho Chi Minh City Architecture Research Center, the Planning Information Center and the Management Board for the Construction of the Planning Exhibition Center.

An aerial view of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Planning and Architecture Center is tasked with consulting the Director of the Department of Planning and Architecture on scientific research; the application and deployment of new technologies; and digital transformation to support state management in planning and architecture, construction, housing and urban development.

Its functions also include project management in architecture and housing; conservation of landscapes, architectural works and cultural–historical spaces across Ho Chi Minh City; providing planning information and approved maps; organizing the public disclosure of approved construction planning information; and delivering public service activities in planning, architecture and urban construction in accordance with regulations issued by the Ministry of Construction.

In terms of organizational structure, the unit has a director, deputy directors and five specialized divisions.

The center’s headquarters is located at 168 Pasteur Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong