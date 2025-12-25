First electric bus route in Con Dao Special Zone launched

Con Dao Special Zone in Ho Chi Minh City launches its first electric bus service, No. 173, on December 25.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport, in collaboration with Con Dao Group Joint Stock Company, officially launched the electric bus route No. 173 at the Con Dao Market area on Pham Van Dong Street.

This marks the first electric bus route in Con Dao, representing a significant milestone in the special zone’s roadmap toward sustainable and green transportation development.

Electric bus route No. 173 operates daily from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., running from Con Dao Market to Con Dao Airport. The route spans 17.1 kilometers, with an average travel time of approximately 30 minutes per trip.

The service operates 40-seat electric buses equipped with air conditioning, ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable ride for passengers. Fares are distance-based, ranging from VND5,000 (US$0.2) to VND40,000 (US$1.52) per trip. Notably, residents enjoy free rides, helping reduce travel costs and encouraging the use of environmentally friendly public transportation.

According to the route plan, buses traveling from Con Dao Market pass through Pham Van Dong, Vo Thi Sau, Nguyen Hue, Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Co Ong, and the internal Bai Dam Trau road before reaching Con Dao Airport. The return journey follows the reverse route, ensuring convenient connections between the central residential area, key tourist sites, and the airport.

Con Dao Special Zone launches first electric bus service No. 173 on December 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Bui Hoa An, emphasized that Con Dao’s development strategy for the 2030–2050 period must be grounded in principles of sustainability, cleanliness, and environmental responsibility.

According to Mr. Bui Hoa An, Con Dao will continue to launch six additional electric bus routes in the near future, gradually replacing fossil fuel-powered vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, noise, and environmental pressure on the island. Simultaneously, Ho Chi Minh City is exploring a full transition of its passenger transport fleet to electric and clean energy vehicles while encouraging residents to participate in providing low-cost or free green transportation services for visitors.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People’s Committee, Pan Trong Hien, affirmed that the launch of the electric bus route No. 173 holds practical significance in serving the transportation needs of both residents and tourists, while concretizing the local green transportation development orientation.

Looking ahead, the Special Zone leadership urged the operating unit to continue improving service quality, with a focus on technical safety and courteous, professional conduct. They also called on residents and visitors to actively use electric buses, contributing to the development of Con Dao as a clean, green, and beautiful destination, a high-quality ecotourism hub, and a model of sustainable development.

