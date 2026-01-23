HCMC People’s Council presents gifts to policy beneficiary families in Con Dao

On the 74th anniversary of Hero Vo Thi Sau’s martyrdom, HCMC People’s Council leaders honored her memory and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Con Dao.

To mark the 74th anniversary of the death of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau (January 23, 1952 – January 23, 2026), a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on January 23 paid tribute at Hang Duong Cemetery and visited policy beneficiary families in Con Dao Special Zone.

The delegation visit Hang Duong Cemetery

The delegation led by Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, visited and presented gifts to two exemplary policy beneficiary families in Residential Area No. 7.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan visits wounded soldiers and their families.

The delegation first visited the family of Nguyen Xuan Vien (born 1944), a revolutionary veteran who was imprisoned by the enemy during the resistance war. During the visit, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan extended warm regards to the family, expressing deep gratitude for Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vien’s sacrifices and contributions to the national revolution. He encouraged the family to uphold their patriotic traditions and continue inspiring younger generations to follow the example of those who came before.

The delegation then visited the family of Mr. Tran Van Tam (born 1940), a war invalid with a 39 percent disability. Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan extended his sympathies and appreciation for Mr. Tam’s service to the national liberation struggle, wishing the war invalid and his family good health and encouraging them to remain exemplary members of the community, contributing to a more compassionate and developed locality.

