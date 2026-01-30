Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Women’s Union presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged female sanitation workers

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union organized the “Xuan yeu thuong – Tet nghia tinh” (Spring of Love – Tet of Compassion) program, presenting Tet gifts to female urban sanitation workers facing difficult circumstances yesterday afternoon.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC

Addressing the event, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, extended New Year greetings and best wishes for good health to employees of urban sanitation companies and environmental cooperatives across the city. He commended the dedication and perseverance of female sanitation workers, noting their important contributions to maintaining a clean and livable urban environment and supporting the city’s overall development.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that the efforts, labor, and contributions of organizations and individuals are always acknowledged and valued by the city. He praised the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union for its sustained efforts in caring for women and children, particularly through practical support activities during the Tet holiday. These initiatives, he said, align with the direction of Party General Secretary To Lam, which emphasizes placing people at the center of all policies and ensuring that no one is left behind.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union presented 500 Tet gift packages to disadvantaged female workers employed by public service units and environmental cooperatives in the city. Each gift, consisting of cash and essential goods, was valued at more than VND1.2 million (US$46).

Among the early attendees was Tran Thi Nhu Y, a worker from Trung Luong Public Service Company Limited, who visited the Ao Dai yeu thuong (Loving Ao Dai) booth to select an ao dai for herself.

Expressing her emotion upon receiving Tet wishes and gifts from city leaders, Nguyen Thi Thu Van, 64, a member of the Thoi An Ward private waste collection group, shared that she has worked as a garbage collector for 30 years. She said her children have continued the family’s work and that she is proud of her family’s contribution to keeping the city clean and beautiful.

City delegates and female workers take part in cutting watermelon and tet cake ( traditional sticky cake) to welcome the Lunar New Year
Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Chairwoman of the city Women’s Union, gifts female sanitation workers
By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

