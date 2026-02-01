HCMC orders crackdown on illegal sand mining in Can Gio, border areas

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered tougher patrols and inspections to stop illegal sand mining in the Can Gio sea and border areas, directing police and border guards to shut down unlicensed sand collection, trading, and transport.

A policeman inspects a ship as HCMC strengthens prevention and control of illegal sand mining

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has directed departments, agencies, and localities to intensify coordination, information exchange, and monitoring of mineral mining activities, with particular focus on dredging projects linked to mineral extraction.

The Office of the People's Committee announced that Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh has signed and issued a directive from the Chairman regarding the Project on preventing and controlling illegal sand mining in the Can Gio sea area and border zones between the city and neighboring provinces for the period 2023–2026. The directive also reviews the implementation of Directive No. 38/CT-TTg dated September 29, 2020, of the Prime Minister on strengthening state management of mineral exploration, exploitation, processing, use, and export.

Under this directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command and the Public Security Department are tasked with continuing to develop and enforce plans to combat illegal sand mining. They are instructed to strictly handle sand collection, trading, and transportation activities lacking legal origin.

Relevant units will intensify patrols, inspections, and monitoring to detect and address violations related to illegal mineral mining and transportation. They will also coordinate with departments to establish inspection plans for the origin of sand used in large-scale leveling projects.

The Department of Construction is assigned to promote solutions that increase the supply and use of alternative materials to natural sand. It will review and report on the use of construction and leveling sand in 2026 and forecast demand through 2027, providing a basis for balancing supply to meet the city’s construction needs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Authority is strengthening inspections and enforcement within port waters, coordinating with agencies to maintain maritime order, safety, and security, and preventing crimes and illegal activities related to mineral exploitation.

Departments, agencies, and local authorities are enhancing coordination and information sharing on mineral exploitation activities, while closely monitoring dredging projects in maritime channels, inland waterways, and port areas.

Authorities are also organizing awareness campaigns for residents and businesses, emphasizing the prohibition of illegal sand exploitation and strictly banning the buying, selling, transporting, storing, and consuming of sand of unknown or unlawful origin.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan