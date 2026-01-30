HCMC approves 91 locations for electric motorbike battery-swap cabinets

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has approved permits for 91 locations to install battery-swapping cabinets for electric motorbikes on sidewalks along major thoroughfares across the city.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, in coordination with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, held a press conference to provide updates on key social-economic issues in the city on January 29.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Head of the Housing Development and Real Estate Market Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, Nguyen Van Hoan, said that the department has approved permits for 91 locations to install battery-swapping cabinets for electric motorbikes on sidewalks along major thoroughfares across the city, including Hai Ba Trung, Huyen Tran Cong Chua, Le Lai, Inner Ring Road, Le Thanh Ton, Ly Tu Trong, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Nguyen Thai Hoc, and Le Quy Don.

The department has publicly announced on its official website an additional 101 locations deemed eligible for the installation of battery-swapping cabinets on sidewalks, while further reviews are underway to identify and disclose more qualified sites in the coming period.

The Department of Construction is also finalizing the end-of-term report for the city’s project on controlling vehicle emissions. The plan outlines a roadmap beginning in 2029, under which 100 percent of motorcycles and motorbikes used for app-based passenger and goods transport services, estimated at 400,000 vehicles, will transition to electric or other green-energy-powered vehicles. The proposal also includes a range of policy measures designed to support residents in transitioning to electric vehicles.

According to the project’s projections, by 2030, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to have approximately 1.2 million electric motorbikes, requiring the development of more than 25,000 public charging stations and battery-swapping cabinets across the city.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh