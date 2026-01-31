Wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City see surge in goods ahead of Tet

In the early hours of January 31, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung led a working delegation to inspect preparations for Tet supplies at Binh Dien Wholesale Market.

The delegation inspects Tet goods at Hoc Mon Wholesale Market. (Photo: SGGP/ Thi Hong)

Earlier, on the night of January 30, the delegation inspected Hoc Mon and Thu Duc wholesale markets. The delegation observed steadily rising purchasing activity as Tet approaches. A festive mood could be felt in each shipment and every load of goods flowing into the markets.

During on-site inspections at the three wholesale markets, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung directed relevant departments and agencies to enhance inspections, sampling and traceability efforts, and to further implement the “green responsibility labeling” program throughout the supply chain.

A bustling trading atmosphere at Binh Dien Wholesale Market in the early hours of January 31. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At Binh Dien Wholesale Market, goods volumes are forecast to rise during the peak nights from the 25th to the 27th day of the 12th lunar month, with output expected to increase by about 80 percent compared to normal days. Closer to Tet, total daily volumes are estimated at 2,800–3,500 tons.

Fruit supplies at Thu Duc Wholesale Market mainly originate from the Southern provinces, the Central Highlands and several Northern localities. (Photo: SGGP/ Thi Hong)

Reporting to the authorities, Director of Business Development at the Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Management and Trading Joint Stock Company Nguyen Binh Phuong said that preparations were activated early. Goods volumes are expected to reach around 3,000 tons per day on the 24th day of the 12th lunar month, rising to about 5,100 tons per day on the 26th day of the 12th lunar month.

Traders prepare seafood at Binh Dien Wholesale Market in the early hours of January 31. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Most of the goods originate from the Southern region, the Central Highlands and a number of the Northern localities. Fruit prices may rise slightly due to late-season storms, while vegetable prices are largely stable. Authorities have tightened food safety controls, traffic management, and fire-prevention measures to keep goods moving smoothly during peak overnight hours.

At Hoc Mon wholesale market, director of the market Le Van Tien said that prices have remained generally stable. Despite a 40–80 percent increase in supply, prices rose only slightly by 10–15 percent for a few items thanks to timely regulation and abundant supply.

By Thi Hong, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong