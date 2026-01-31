Trade Union Tet Market opens in HCMC

The “Trade Union Tet Market—Spring 2026,” organized by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, officially opened on January 31 in Ho Chi Minh City, taking place in both in-person and online formats.

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang (2nd, R); and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) attend the opening ceremony of the “Trade Union Tet Market—Spring 2026,” (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan.

The event is a flagship initiative of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, reflecting the Party’s, the State’s, and the trade union’s deep commitment to the welfare of workers.

It also serves as a commemorative activity celebrating the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026).

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang, said that the program was one of many initiatives rich in humanitarian significance, underscoring the role and responsibility of trade unions in caring for the lives and well-being of their members and workers.

According to Mr. Nguyen Dinh Khang, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has directed and coordinated with trade unions at all levels nationwide to roll out a wide range of support activities for union members and workers, guided by the overarching principle that “every union member and worker should be able to celebrate Tet and enjoy the national holiday.”

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents airline tickets to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

A wide range of practical, union-branded programs have been rolled out nationwide, including the “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026,” held in both in-person and online formats, as well as flagship programs at the confederation level, such as the “Trade Union Flight” and the “Trade Union Train – Spring 2026.”

In addition, activities such as the “Warm Tet Reunion,” Workers’ Festivals, and transportation services providing free bus rides to take union members and workers back to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year have also been organized.

It is estimated that during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday, more than 12 million union members, workers, and their family members will benefit from welfare and support activities implemented by the trade union organization.

Workers receive airline tickets at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

The “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” features 124 on-site booths offering quality-assured goods and products at discounted prices ranging from 10 to 30 percent or more. Nearly 6,000 union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City have received shopping vouchers worth VND500,000 (US$19) per person to use at the market. The program is expected to attract more than 10,000 union members and workers for visits and shopping.

During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor is also rolling out the “Trade Union Tet Journey” program, providing more than 20,000 bus, train, and air tickets to union members in difficult circumstances nationwide.

At the event in Ho Chi Minh City, the organizing committee presented the first tickets and meaningful gifts to 100 outstanding union members and workers facing hardship, many of whom have been unable to return to their hometowns for Tet for several consecutive years.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents gifts to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation, Bui Thanh Nhan presents gifts to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders press the ceremonial button to officially inaugurate the “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026.” (Photo: SGGP)

Train tickets are presented to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Bus tickets are presented to workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Gift vouchers are presented to workers in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc meets workers at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers shop using gift vouchers. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh