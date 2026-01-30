Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's program reaches students in Khanh Hoa Province

The “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program and the presentation of the Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, took place in Khanh Hoa Province.

On the morning of January 30, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper coordinated with the Khanh Hoa Province Department of Education and Training, the Fatherland Front Committee of Bac Nha Trang Ward and sponsoring organizations to hold a ceremony at Vinh Phuong 2 Primary School to present gifts from the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program along with the presentation of the Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, together with sponsoring partners, presents gifts to Vinh Phuong 2 Primary School.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong, said that following the National Assembly’s approval of the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units, SGGP Newspaper worked with the Geospatial Data Infrastructure Center under the Vietnam Department of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information, the Ministry of Argiculture and Environment to print and distribute the Vietnam map under provincial-level administrative units after reorganization. The map aims to provide official and comprehensive information to agencies, organizations and the public.

Alongside its mission of information dissemination and communication, for more than 50 years, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has consistently emphasized community-oriented activities, particularly in the field of education.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents the Provincial-Level Administrative Map of Vietnam to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ha, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee.

Launched in 2023, the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program has so far mobilized more than VND32 billion (US$1.2 million), supporting 38 school sites across 20 provinces and cities.

At the ceremony, SGGP Newspaper presented 26 framed maps of Vietnam showing 34 provinces and centrally governed cities after the reorganization to Khanh Hoa provincial leaders and local departments.

On behalf of the provincial People’s Committee, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ha received the gift.

Immediately following the map presentation, the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program officially took place. The school received 10 computer sets, 55 sets of desks and chairs for students and teachers; a total value of VND300 million (US$11,581) in support to repair to the computer room and library, and restore the electrical and internet systems.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong and students of Vinh Phuong 2 Primary School.

Notably, on the occasion of the launch of the HONOR X9d product in Ho Chi Minh City in early December 2025, HONOR Vietnam sponsored VND200 million (US$7,734) through Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper to support post-flood recovery efforts.

Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ha and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong visit the newly donated computer room.

Vinh Phuong 2 Primary School was among the schools most severely affected by the historic floods at the end of 2025 in Khanh Hoa Province. The floods caused significant damage to classrooms, the library and computer rooms, and left teaching equipment in short supply.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong