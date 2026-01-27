Naval Region 2 Command delegation conducts Tet gift-offering visit to Con Dao

A delegation from the Naval Region 2 Command under the Vietnam People's Navy hosted a Tet gift-offering visit to Con Dao Special Administrative Zone.

On January 27, the delegation was present at Con Dao Special Administrative Zone to extend New Year greetings and present Tet gifts to local authorities, armed forces and residents.

Leaders of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone receive gifts from the Naval Region 2 Command delegation. (Photo: Le My)

During the visit, Senior Colonel Pham Tien Dung, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, commended the locality’s efforts in socio-economic development and in maintaining security and stability over the past year. He also acknowledged the close coordination and support provided by the authorities and people of Con Dao to Naval Region 2 in fulfilling its mission to safeguard national maritime sovereignty.

The delegation visits, extends New Year greetings and presents gifts to the Management Board of Con Dao National Park. (Photo: Con Dao National Park)

On this occasion, the delegation presented Tet gifts to the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone; the local Public Security and Military Command; the Border Guard Station; Ben Dam Border Guard Control Post; Coast Guard Squadron 33/CSB3; Radar Station 590; the Military, Civilian Medical Center; and the Management Board of Con Dao National Park.

By Quang Vu, Le My- Translated by Huyen Huong