HCMC proposes cable car line linking Co Ong Airport to Con Dao town center

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee submitted to the Ministry of Finance a proposal of construction of a cable car line connecting Co Ong Airport to the downtown Con Dao.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recently submitted a report to the Ministry of Finance on solutions to promote socio-economic development, notably proposing the construction of a cable car line connecting Co Ong Airport to the downtown Con Dao.

Accordingly, the city proposes investing in a public transport cable car system linking Co Ong Airport with the special zone’s center to address infrastructure needs and ensure green development goals and the conservation of the national forest ecosystem.

A corner of the Con Dao special zone

According to the report, Con Dao holds a strategically important position in the marine economy, closely linked to national defense and security. However, the current connection from Co Ong Airport to the center is limited to a single two-lane road through steep, winding terrain, flanked by the sea and protected forest cliffs.

This capacity is projected to be exceeded as Con Dao Airport’s throughput reaches two million passengers per year by 2030 and three million passengers per year by 2050.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee noted that expansion of the existing road to four lanes would be difficult to implement, as it would require cutting into mountain slopes and encroaching on roughly 15.75 hectares of protected forest land.

The proposed cable car line, comprising 28 support towers, would utilize approximately three hectares of land, primarily grassland and shrub areas, thereby reducing forest impacts by more than five times relative to the road expansion option.

The cable car proposal would provide a new, green and safe public transport option compatible with marine island ecosystem conservation and reduced forest impacts, while also creating a distinctive tourism product offering aerial views of the special zone.

Co Ong Airport

HCMC also recommended special mechanisms, including five-year personal income tax incentives to attract experts and scientists to work on the island, and allowing the City People’s Council to set appropriate incentive policies.

During the 2026–2030 period, the city expects to mobilize around VND51 trillion (nearly US$2 billion) to complete infrastructure systems, aiming to develop Con Dao into an international-standard ecotourism destination.

In June 2024, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 566/QD-TTg approving adjustments to the overall master plan for Con Dao’s construction through 2045. The objective is developing Con Dao into a national tourism area; promoting its distinctive cultural, historical and spiritual values; developing high-quality marine island ecotourism with a modern, integrated technical infrastructure system that has strong branding and competitiveness at regional and international levels; conserving and enhancing the value of diverse forest, marine and wetland ecosystems in a sustainable manner; promoting the coordinated development of residential, tourism, and historical–cultural spaces, alongside the maintenance of national defense and security.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong