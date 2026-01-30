HCMC Chairman awards 80-year Party membership badge to veteran Party member

The Party Committee of Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a ceremony to present the 80-year Party membership badge to a veteran Party member.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, attended the ceremony and personally presented the Party badge.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc warmly inquires after and congratulates MS. Nguyen Thi Dung. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said that on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930–2026), amid the festive atmosphere celebrating the Party and the Spring, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee solemnly awarded the 80-year Party membership badge to Ms. Nguyen Thi Dung, a steadfast, exemplary and outstanding Party member.

This honoris not only a pride for the exemplary Party member and her family, but also for the Ho Chi Minh City Party organization, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc noted.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents the 80-year Party membership badge to Ms. Nguyen Thi Dung. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Through two resistance wars and numerous historical periods, Ms. Nguyen Thi Dung made important contributions to the cause of national liberation, as well as the construction and defense of the nation. Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc extended his congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to her, affirming the exemplary Party member as a shining example for younger generations.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, together with delegates, extends congratulations to Comrade Nguyen Thi Dung. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dung, born in 1930, native of Tam Ky Ward, Da Nang City. She has been recognized by the Party and the State with many prestigious awards, including the Third-Class Resistance Order, the First-Class Order of Victory, the First-Class Resistance Order Against the United States, along with numerous commemorative medals and certificates of merit from central and local authorities.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong