Leaders of border guard seek continued media support for maritime sovereignty

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command hope that in the coming time, the press will continue to promote awareness about maritime sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the press briefing yesterday

At a press briefing held on January 29 ahead of the Lunar New Year 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command announced that it had handled nearly 400 cases in 2025, seizing hundreds of kilograms of various drugs and contributing significantly to maintaining security and safety in maritime border areas and seaport checkpoints.

Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command and Political Commissar of the city Border Guard Command, says at the press briefing

Colonel Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command and Political Commissar of the city Border Guard Command, said the city’s role as a strategic economic hub with a complex system of seaports and international shipping routes makes its maritime border areas particularly vulnerable to transnational crime and sovereignty violations.

Throughout the year, the force implemented comprehensive measures across all fronts, recording numerous notable achievements, especially in large-scale drug trafficking investigations.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Le Minh Tung, speaks at the meeting.

Beyond law enforcement duties, the “green berets” have also served as a reliable pillar of support for local communities. Programs such as Xuan bien phong am long dan (Springtime at the Border Guard brings warmth to the hearts of the villagers) and Ngay hoi bien phong toan dan (National Border Guard Day) were organized in various localities, helping strengthen the people’s national defense posture and grassroots security network.

Initiatives including Nang buoc em toi truong - Con nuoi don bien phong (Accompanying children to school – Border guard foster children) along with free compassion classes, swimming and English lessons, and community assistance activities in coastal areas, have further deepened military-civilian solidarity and promoted the positive image of Uncle Ho’s soldiers.

On the occasion, Colonel Do Vinh Thang expressed appreciation to media agencies for their close coordination and timely coverage of the force’s efforts, and called for continued support in promoting communication on maritime sovereignty, the fight against crime, and community development models.

Representatives of press agencies also shared recommendations to enhance cooperation and improve the effectiveness of future communications.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Anh Quan