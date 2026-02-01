Annual gala delivers VND2.1 billion in Tet relief to most vulnerable residents

Marking 25 years of compassion-driven service, the annual gala was organized to provide Tet gifts and essential support to people with disabilities and orphans, helping ensure a warmer Lunar New Year for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Protection of People with Disabilities and Orphans celebrated a quarter-century of humanitarian service today by hosting the 25th annual Cay mua xuan - Thap sang long nhan ai (Spring Tree – Lighting Up Compassion) gala, providing comprehensive Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday support to more than 2,000 disadvantaged city dwellers.

At the gala

Attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, the event underscored the city’s commitment to its most vulnerable residents. With Ho Chi Minh City currently home to approximately 60,000 people with disabilities and orphans, this milestone iteration of the program serves as a critical social safety net, ensuring that the spirit of the 2026 Lunar New Year reaches those in difficult circumstances.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to children with disabilities.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to senior citizens, poor people

The initiative successfully mobilized over VND2.1 billion (US$80,895) in funding through a broad coalition of contributors. Significant support was provided by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Son Kim Group, the Binh Duong Women Entrepreneurs Association, and Unilever Vietnam, alongside several other dedicated enterprises and individual philanthropists. These collective contributions enabled the distribution of gift packages valued at VND1 million each, consisting of cash and essential goods, to 2,000 beneficiaries.

During the ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong formally recognized the association’s enduring efforts in maintaining the program for over two decades. He expressed profound gratitude to the businesses and agencies that have partnered with the city to achieve its social welfare objectives, noting that such persistent dedication is vital to the city’s identity.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that the mission of transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, and compassionate megacity rests on the continued community responsibility of its political and social organizations. He noted that the dedicated work of the association ensures that the benefits of the city’s rapid development are shared equitably, allowing every citizen to experience a warm and dignified Lunar New Year.

