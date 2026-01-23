Travel

Authorities survey scenic site management at Con Dao National Park

SGGP

A delegation from the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on January 22 conducted an on-site inspection at Con Dao National Park to assess the management and preservation of scenic landmarks.

The survey delegation was led by Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee.

The Con Dao National Park Management Board reported that from 2018 to 2025, 16 of 17 eco-tourism sites in the park charged entrance fees, generating more than VND14 billion (US$532,823) in revenue.

con-dao-khao-sat-3-8959-7679.jpg
The delegation poses for a commemorative photo at the Con Dao National Park Management Board. (Photo: Con Dao National Park)

The survey aims to assess the effectiveness of cultural institutions and the management and preservation of historical relics and scenic sites, especially as Con Dao operates under a two-tier local government model, thereby helping the effective implementation of socio-cultural development plans at the local level and contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s broader socio-economic development orientation in the coming period.

con-dao-vao-rung-hinh-the-screc-con-dao-7330-9333.jpg
Eco-tourism tours at Con Dao National Park attract visitors. (Photo: Quang Vu)
By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

scenic site management Con Dao National Park Con Dao National Park Management Board survey delegation management and preservation of scenic landmarks

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn