Authorities survey scenic site management at Con Dao National Park

A delegation from the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on January 22 conducted an on-site inspection at Con Dao National Park to assess the management and preservation of scenic landmarks.

The survey delegation was led by Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee.

The Con Dao National Park Management Board reported that from 2018 to 2025, 16 of 17 eco-tourism sites in the park charged entrance fees, generating more than VND14 billion (US$532,823) in revenue.

The delegation poses for a commemorative photo at the Con Dao National Park Management Board. (Photo: Con Dao National Park)

The survey aims to assess the effectiveness of cultural institutions and the management and preservation of historical relics and scenic sites, especially as Con Dao operates under a two-tier local government model, thereby helping the effective implementation of socio-cultural development plans at the local level and contributing to Ho Chi Minh City’s broader socio-economic development orientation in the coming period.

Eco-tourism tours at Con Dao National Park attract visitors. (Photo: Quang Vu)

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong