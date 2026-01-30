Military units pay Tet visits to Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong this morning received delegations from the General Department II of the Ministry of National Defense and the Border Guard High Command, who paid Tet visits to the city.

At the meetings, Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh, Director General of the General Department II, expressed his sincere thanks to Ho Chi Minh City for its attention and support over the past year, particularly in the inauguration of the Memorial House dedicated to Major General and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Pham Xuan An, as well as activities marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam National Defense Intelligence Force. He also expressed his hope for continued attention and support from ministries, agencies and localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh (L) extends New Year greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Le Quoc Phong (right), Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh during a Tet courtesy visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Mr. Le Quoc Phong briefed the delegation on the city’s notable socio-economic achievements in 2025. He commended and highly appreciated the coordination and support provided by units under the General Department II to the city in recent years.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to accompany and support the General Department II in general, and units stationed in the city in particular, whenever coordination is required.

Earlier the same morning, Mr. Le Quoc Phong also received a delegation from the Border Guard High Command paying a Tet visit to the city.

The Border Guard High Command pays a Tet visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

A delegation from the Border Guard High Command pays a Tet visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong expressed gratitude for the care and attention shown by the Border Guard High Command, and affirmed that the city will continue to support and facilitate the force in fulfilling its assigned tasks.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong