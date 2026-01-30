Ho Chi Minh City

Military units pay Tet visits to Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

SGGPO

Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Quoc Phong this morning received delegations from the General Department II of the Ministry of National Defense and the Border Guard High Command, who paid Tet visits to the city.

At the meetings, Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh, Director General of the General Department II, expressed his sincere thanks to Ho Chi Minh City for its attention and support over the past year, particularly in the inauguration of the Memorial House dedicated to Major General and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Pham Xuan An, as well as activities marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam National Defense Intelligence Force. He also expressed his hope for continued attention and support from ministries, agencies and localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

z7482495571635-cbbfb55d431226e5a60a6d663e42e4dd-665-6277.jpg
Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh (L) extends New Year greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
z7482495585587-394cf5ba2abf16a69b9e017a89251b51-509-4399.jpg
Mr. Le Quoc Phong (right), Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Lieutenant General Tran Cong Chinh during a Tet courtesy visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Mr. Le Quoc Phong briefed the delegation on the city’s notable socio-economic achievements in 2025. He commended and highly appreciated the coordination and support provided by units under the General Department II to the city in recent years.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to accompany and support the General Department II in general, and units stationed in the city in particular, whenever coordination is required.

Earlier the same morning, Mr. Le Quoc Phong also received a delegation from the Border Guard High Command paying a Tet visit to the city.

z7482495613312-1944c5052d2e3637ba431aab3eb86686-7044-9932.jpg
The Border Guard High Command pays a Tet visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)
z7482495586493-ea01c78c33eff5cdf022f6893ab6e63c-1163-7343.jpg
A delegation from the Border Guard High Command pays a Tet visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)
z7482495626166-633f3e2821903dbdef2e07145ab27514-9916-1208.jpg
z7482495632772-860f0b078d39f037d86183bb2913de3b-1643-3986.jpg
Delegates pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee leaders, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong expressed gratitude for the care and attention shown by the Border Guard High Command, and affirmed that the city will continue to support and facilitate the force in fulfilling its assigned tasks.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

military units Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee the General Department II Border Guard High Command Tet visits

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn