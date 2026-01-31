SGGP's Spring 2026 special edition to debut on February 1

The special edition highlights the nation’s renewed momentum and emerging opportunities after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal). It reflects the continued unity and determination of the Party, the people and the armed forces in strengthening self-reliance and resilience, while harnessing cultural soft power and advances in science and technology to build a strong, prosperous country and ensure the well-being of the people, in line with the resolutions of the Party Congress.

The spring edition cover

The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is approaching amid widespread optimism, confidence and high expectations across the nation. The successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has laid out breakthrough strategic decisions, opening a new path toward realizing Vietnam’s aspiration for strength and prosperity in a new era.

As Tet 2026 arrives, Ho Chi Minh City begins a new phase of accelerated development following the merge and administrative reform. The city now brings together a convergence of strengths, with expanded development space and unprecedented potential.

The publication will be released tomorrow, February 1.

The SGGP Spring 2026 special edition spreads inspiring stories of people who silently contribute to their communities and showcases the land’s unique natural offerings. Alongside these are memorable short stories, poems and essays by well-known writers, inviting readers to slow down and savor the essence of spring.

The SGGP Spring special edition will be sold at VND45,000 (US$1.72).

Source: SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong