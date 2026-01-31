Arab business delegation seeks investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung, received a delegation of Arab business leaders led by Bassam Tabajah, Chairman of the Arab Business Council, on January 31.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung (L) offers a gift to Mr. Bassam Tabajah, Chairman of the Arab Business Council, on January 31. (Photo: SGGP)

Following visits and working sessions with the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Hanoi and Da Nang on January 30 and 31, the delegation continued its visit and held meetings in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Arab Business Council, Bassam Tabajah, said that Arab entrepreneurs possess substantial financial capacity, investment capital, and technological resources, enabling them to undertake projects ranging in value from about US$100 million to as much as US$100 billion, with no upper limit when funding comes from royal families.

He noted that Arab investment projects require long-term stability, sustainable development, and profitability, with a focus on sectors such as real estate, technical and socio-economic infrastructure, transport infrastructure, green economic growth, green tourism, clean energy, and science and technology.

Arab countries, he added, are also keen to import high-quality, safe agricultural products from Vietnam and have a strong demand for skilled Vietnamese workers, noting that Vietnamese labor is not only highly capable but also hardworking and compassionate.

Mr. Bassam Tabajah, Chairman of the Arab Business Council, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, who previously joined a Vietnamese government high-level delegation led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh on a visit to the Middle East in late 2025, highly appreciated the friendly and trust-based relations between Vietnam and countries in the Middle East, as well as the positive goodwill demonstrated by the Arab business delegation during its visit to the city.

He presented potential projects under the city’s master plan, guided by the strategic development framework of “one space, three zones.” Under this orientation, the former Ho Chi Minh City area serves as a financial and high-tech hub; the former Binh Duong area functions as an industrial hub; and the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area acts as a marine economy hub, serving as an international seaport gateway with strengths in logistics services and energy-related industries.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Thi Minh Hang, Chairwoman and General Director of MHGROUP Joint Stock Company, a business that is a training and consulting firm specializing in finance, banking, securities, auditing, logistics, and halal-related sectors, has in-depth knowledge of the potential of Arab entrepreneurs and serves as an honorary member of the Arab Business Council. She pledged to act as an active bridge for the council in accessing and implementing investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Arab Business Council, Bassam Tabajah, pledged to study the city’s potential projects and move swiftly to explore effective investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City, one of Vietnam’s most dynamic economic hubs.

On January 31, Chairman of the Arab Business Council, Bassam Tabajah, and the Middle Eastern business delegation concluded their visit and working sessions in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, which focused on exploring investment opportunities.

