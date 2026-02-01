HCMC bursts into bloom as Lunar New Year festivities light up streets

From the bustling city center to quiet alleyways, spring colors and traditional decorations now blanket Ho Chi Minh City, signaling the arrival of Tet ( the Lunar New Year), the country’s most important holiday. Streets are alive with activity as families shop, decorate their homes, and prepare for the Year of the Horse 2026.
The centerpiece of the festivities is Nguyen Hue Flower Street, currently taking shape with elaborate displays and the symbolic image of galloping horses, drawing crowds eager to capture the holiday atmosphere. Across the city, both large and small flower markets brim with thousands of apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums, orchids, and ornamental plants, adding bursts of color to every corner.
Major boulevards glow with decorative lighting, while cultural performances, art exhibitions, and street food stalls create a lively, festive environment that blends modern vibrancy with enduring traditions.
As Tet approaches, residents are rushing to complete final preparations, ready to welcome a peaceful, prosperous, and joy-filled new year.