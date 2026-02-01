Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC bursts into bloom as Lunar New Year festivities light up streets

In the final days before Tet, Ho Chi Minh City turns into a vibrant canvas of flowers, lights, and celebration, with residents and visitors drawn into the joyful atmosphere of the Lunar New Year.

From the bustling city center to quiet alleyways, spring colors and traditional decorations now blanket Ho Chi Minh City, signaling the arrival of Tet ( the Lunar New Year), the country’s most important holiday. Streets are alive with activity as families shop, decorate their homes, and prepare for the Year of the Horse 2026.

The centerpiece of the festivities is Nguyen Hue Flower Street, currently taking shape with elaborate displays and the symbolic image of galloping horses, drawing crowds eager to capture the holiday atmosphere. Across the city, both large and small flower markets brim with thousands of apricot blossoms, chrysanthemums, orchids, and ornamental plants, adding bursts of color to every corner.

Major boulevards glow with decorative lighting, while cultural performances, art exhibitions, and street food stalls create a lively, festive environment that blends modern vibrancy with enduring traditions.

As Tet approaches, residents are rushing to complete final preparations, ready to welcome a peaceful, prosperous, and joy-filled new year.

Nguyen Van Binh book street attracts young people to read books and take photos.
Artisans are completing the final stages of making grass horses at their workshop before heading to Nguyen Hue flower street.
Ben Thanh Market is repainted to welcome the Year of the Horse 2026.
Musical performances are being held on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street and at the City Theater.
Ho Chi Minh City dwellers are enjoying themselves at the newly renovated flower garden park of Phan Dinh Phung Stadium.
Children are interested in taking photo with grass horse at the newly renovated flower garden park of Phan Dinh Phung Stadium
At the newly renovated flower garden park of Phan Dinh Phung Stadium
By Dung Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan

