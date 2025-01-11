Xuan Son begins walking with crutches during leg recovery

Striker Xuan Son has started walking with crutches right after three days of his surgery for internal fixation of the tibial shaft.

Additionally, he progressively increases the regimen of lifting weights for each exercise following the guidance of doctors at Vinmec Hospital.

According to the updated information from Vinmec on the afternoon of January 10, striker Xuan Son continued his training program in post-surgery. He has strived to perform exercises in his upper body with training time similar to that at his football club.

Xuan Son conducts a resistance training routine to increase muscle strength

During Xuan Son's therapy phase, he conducted a resistance training routine to increase muscle strength by gradually increasing the weight, frequency and number of repetitions, matching his recovery progress.

Xuan Son shared that he wants to say a lot of thanks to everyone who has always loved, trusted and supported him to overcome the period. He will strive to recover as soon as possible, come back stronger than ever, continue contributing to Vietnamese football and repay everyone's faith.

Professor Tran Trung Dung, Director of the Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal Department at Vinmec Health Care System, stated that Xuan Son has been recovering well after the surgery. He has a chance of returning to professional football if his rehabilitation process goes smoothly.

Xuan Son could train at maximum intensity after about six months and return to professional competition through movement analysis tests.

By Le Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong