Third-class Labor Medal proposed for striker Xuan Son, five other players

The sports sector made a proposal of awarding the Third- class Labor Medal to six players of the Vietnam national men's football team. Among them is naturalized striker Xuan Son.

Striker Nguyen Xuan Son and Coach Kim Sang-sik (Photo: VFF)

On January 6, the sports sector consulted the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on submitting to the Prime Minister and the State President for consideration the proposal of awarding the Third- class Labor Medal to six players of the Vietnam national men's football team for their impressive achievements at the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

Additionally, the sports sector proposed that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism submit to the Prime Minister and the President for commendation and award of the First-Class Labor Medal for the Vietnam national men's football team.

The Vietnam national football team departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand for Vietnam at noon on January 6. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Sports and Physical Training and the Vietnam Football Federation arranged transportation to pick up and welcome the team members at Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi.

It is expected that after arriving at Noi Bai International Airport, the Vietnam national football team’s members along with the leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Department of Sports and Physical Training, the Vietnam Football Federation and relevant units will move to the Government Office for participating a commendation ceremony.

The Vietnamese men’s football team officially registered 26 players for the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

In addition to the 2024 ASEAN Cup trophy, the Vietnamese men’s football team secured three individual titles, including the Best Goalkeeper for Nguyen Dinh Trieu, Top Scorer for Nguyen Xuan Son and the Best Player for Nguyen Xuan Son.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong