Vietnam men’s football team back home, Xuan Son promptly taken to hospital

All members of the Vietnamese men's football team were warmly greeted by fans as soon as they arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the afternoon of January 6.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and leaders of the Department of Physical Training and Sports were present at Noi Bai International Airport to welcome Coach Kim Sang Sik and members of the Vietnam national football team.

Coach Kim Sang Sik was surrounded by excited fans at the airport, repeatedly saying thank you, shaking hands and taking commemorative photos with fans.

Captain Do Duy Manh stated that the ASEAN Cup 2024 victory is a collective effort and a gift for home fans.

Striker Nguyen Xuan Son was also on the flight. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe lower-leg injury so the medical team supported he to leave from the airplane on a stretcher to Vinmec International Hospital for medical care.

His teammates boarded a bus for a parade through some main streets of Hanoi before the victory celebration.

According to the plan, at 6 p.m. on the same day, all members of the Vietnam national football team will be present at the Government Office to attend the congratulatory ceremony.

Here are some photos of the Vietnam national football team arriving at Noi Bai International Airport on January 6.

By Le Anh, Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong