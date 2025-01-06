Sports

Vietnam men’s football team back home, Xuan Son promptly taken to hospital

SGGPO

All members of the Vietnamese men's football team were warmly greeted by fans as soon as they arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the afternoon of January 6.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong and leaders of the Department of Physical Training and Sports were present at Noi Bai International Airport to welcome Coach Kim Sang Sik and members of the Vietnam national football team.

Coach Kim Sang Sik was surrounded by excited fans at the airport, repeatedly saying thank you, shaking hands and taking commemorative photos with fans.

Captain Do Duy Manh stated that the ASEAN Cup 2024 victory is a collective effort and a gift for home fans.

Striker Nguyen Xuan Son was also on the flight. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe lower-leg injury so the medical team supported he to leave from the airplane on a stretcher to Vinmec International Hospital for medical care.

His teammates boarded a bus for a parade through some main streets of Hanoi before the victory celebration.

According to the plan, at 6 p.m. on the same day, all members of the Vietnam national football team will be present at the Government Office to attend the congratulatory ceremony.

Here are some photos of the Vietnam national football team arriving at Noi Bai International Airport on January 6.

N8.jpg
N3.jpg
N2.jpg
N9.jpg
N7.jpg
N6.jpg
N5.jpg
N4.jpg
Related News
By Le Anh, Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Noi Bai International Airport Coach Kim Sang Sik members of the Vietnam national football team striker Nguyen Xuan Son victory celebration ASEAN Cup 2024 victory

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn