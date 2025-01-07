Striker Xuan Son undergoes successful surgery

By 9:43 p.m. on January 6, doctors of Vinmec International Hospital announced a successful surgery for striker of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Nguyen Xuan Son.

Previously, on the afternoon of January 6, the 28-year-old striker Xuan Son was promptly taken to the hospital by medical staff on a stretcher; and then he was hospitalized and underwent a bone fusion surgery for his severe injury of broken leg.

Xuan Son is placed on the operating table. (Photo: Lam Thoa)

Nguyen Xuan Son is taken by Vinmec doctors to the consultation room.

The consultation results demonstrate that the naturalized striker suffered a tibia-shaft fracture with a large detached fragment.

The doctors of the Vinmec Sports Medicine Center decided on a fluoroscopy-based surgery for internal fixation of tibial shaft under the method of expandable intramedullary nails. This is a minimally invasive surgical solution that helps patients reduce soft tissue damage and ensures a quick recovery.

Xuan Son is confident before surgery.

The relatives visit Xuan Son on the evening of January 6 before he was operated on by the doctors at Vinmec Hospital.

Xuan Son and his wife

The surgery lasted one hour

Professor Doctor Tran Trung Dung carefully examines the 'golden legs” of striker Xuan Son.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong