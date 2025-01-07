Sports

Striker Xuan Son undergoes successful surgery

By 9:43 p.m. on January 6, doctors of Vinmec International Hospital announced a successful surgery for striker of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Nguyen Xuan Son.

Previously, on the afternoon of January 6, the 28-year-old striker Xuan Son was promptly taken to the hospital by medical staff on a stretcher; and then he was hospitalized and underwent a bone fusion surgery for his severe injury of broken leg.

1.jpg
Xuan Son is placed on the operating table. (Photo: Lam Thoa)
2.jpg
Nguyen Xuan Son is taken by Vinmec doctors to the consultation room.
3.jpg
The consultation results demonstrate that the naturalized striker suffered a tibia-shaft fracture with a large detached fragment.
4.jpg
The doctors of the Vinmec Sports Medicine Center decided on a fluoroscopy-based surgery for internal fixation of tibial shaft under the method of expandable intramedullary nails. This is a minimally invasive surgical solution that helps patients reduce soft tissue damage and ensures a quick recovery.
5.jpg
Xuan Son is confident before surgery.
6.jpg
The relatives visit Xuan Son on the evening of January 6 before he was operated on by the doctors at Vinmec Hospital.
7.jpg
Xuan Son and his wife
10.jpg
The surgery lasted one hour
11.jpg
Professor Doctor Tran Trung Dung carefully examines the 'golden legs” of striker Xuan Son.
12.jpg
13.jpg
By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

