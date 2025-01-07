Striker Xuan Son undergoes successful surgery

Previously, on the afternoon of January 6, the 28-year-old striker Xuan Son was promptly taken to the hospital by medical staff on a stretcher; and then he was hospitalized and underwent a bone fusion surgery for his severe injury of broken leg.
By 9:43 p.m. on January 6, doctors of Vinmec International Hospital announced a successful surgery for striker of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Nguyen Xuan Son.
