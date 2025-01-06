Sports

Striker Xuan Son moved on stretcher, encouraged by fans at Bangkok's airport

The Vietnamese men’s football team along with the ASEAN Cup 2024 trophy was on the way home on January 6.

At noon on January 6, all members of the Vietnamese national football team escorted the ASEAN Cup 2024 trophy to Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok, Thailand to return home, getting ready for a meeting with home fans.

At Suvarnabhumi airport, fans were touched upon witnessing the severe injury of the 28-year-old striker Xuan Son as he was moved on a stretcher by the medical staff of the Vietnam national team.

Striker Xuan Son is moved on a stretcher by the medical staff of the Vietnam national team to Suvarnabhumi airport before coming back home. (Photo: SGGP)

All fans repeatedly shouted out the name of Xuan Son, expressed gratitude and wished him a speedy recovery to return to the Vietnam national team and his football club, Nam Dinh.

According to the plan, flight VN610 carrying coach Kim Sang-sik and his students departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand at 12:20 p.m. and landed at Noi Bai Airport in the capital city of Hanoi, Vietnam two hours later.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

