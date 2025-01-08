Sports

Nguyen Xuan Son can return to football field after eight months of recovery

SGGP

With the severe injury striker Xuan Son sustained in the match against Thailand in the 2024 ASEAN Championship Final second leg, his recovery could be up to at least eight months.

1.jpg
Leaders of the Vietnam Football Federation arrive at Vinmec Hospital to visit and encourage the hero of the Vietnamese football team after surgery.

President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan along with VFF leaders, captain of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Do Duy Manh and vice-captain Nguyen Tien Linh on January 7 arrived at Vinmec Hospital to visit and encourage the hero of the Vietnamese football team after a successful bone fusion surgery for his severe injury of a broken leg.

2.jpg
Striker Tien Linh arrives at Vinmec Hospital to visit and encourage Xuan Son after surgery.
3.jpg
Coach Vu Hong Viet and assistant Trung Kien from Nam Dinh Football Club visit Xuan Son after surgery.

According to the requirement of doctors, his recovery from a serious injury could be up to at least eight months, temporarily ruling out striker Xuan Son from V-League 2024-2025, Nam Dinh Football Club, matches along with his teammates at Asian Cup 2027 in March and June.

On the evening of January 6, the doctors of the Vinmec Sports Medicine Center under Vinmec International Hospital performed successfully a fluoroscopy-based surgery for internal fixation of the tibial shaft under the method of expandable intramedullary nails. This is a minimally invasive surgical solution that helps patients reduce soft tissue damage and ensures a quick recovery.

After the surgery, Xuan Son can now move with crutches, undergo physical therapy, and be monitored for soft tissue recovery.

According to the organizing board of the 2024 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, 28-year-old player Xuan Son is currently nominated in the category of Best Foreign Player.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

