Voters in Ho Chi Minh City expect action from newly elected representatives

Following the conclusion of the National Assembly and People’s Council elections, residents across the city are voicing hopes that officials will swiftly turn campaign commitments into tangible improvements in daily life.

Voting for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Council deputies at all levels for the 2026–2031 term has concluded, but discussions remain lively across residential areas in Ho Chi Minh City. Attention is now turning to how newly elected officials will carry out their action programs and contribute to building a more people-centered government.

Citizens await practical solutions from elected officials

An Phu Dong Ward of Ho Chi Minh City implements a mobile administrative procedure service model in residential areas (Photo: SGGP/ Dong Son)

Yesterday morning, in a small alley on Vuon Lai Street, An Phu Dong Ward, the atmosphere was still bustling with talk about election day. Many people gathered around their morning coffee, chatting about the candidates and sharing their choices.

Flip through the register listing the names of those he voted for in the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, resident Nguyen Van Dung pointed to a young candidate. He recounted the candidate's work history and contributions to the people, especially in assisting the elderly with technology and online administrative procedures. He hopes his chosen candidate will be elected and continue to provide more support to the people.

Meanwhile, voter Nguyen Van Dung, residing at Street No. 1, Block 1, An Khanh Ward, assessed that the candidates for National Assembly and People's Council at all levels in An Khanh Ward all have high professional qualifications, especially those with a deep understanding of the local area. He and other voters place their full trust in and hope that the elected representatives will fully implement the contents of their action programs, especially focusing on promoting infrastructure projects for the people, and finding solutions to prevent flooding and reduce traffic congestion in the ward.

Tran Thi My Hau, residing in Long Dien Commune, expressed that rural transportation, drainage systems, environmental sanitation, and security and order in residential areas are issues she and the local people want addressed promptly. Voter Tran Thanh Tan from Thanh An Commune hoped that the elected representatives will live up to the people's expectations and will demonstrate virtue and talent, bringing the voice of the voters to the parliament, proposing many policies and solutions, and paying more attention to the lives of people in areas far from the city center.

Elected officials urged to turn commitments into action

Across many residential areas, residents share a common expectation: elected representatives must turn campaign promises into tangible action. That expectation is matched by a stated commitment from candidates and grassroots officials to better serve the public.

In her day-to-day work, Pham Nguyen Phuong Tha, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Lai Thieu Ward, regularly conducts field visits and gathers feedback through direct conversations with residents. She describes this as the most effective way to understand issues arising on the ground.

Drawing on that experience, she has identified the well-being of migrant workers as a key concern. After long hours in industrial zones, many workers lack access to cultural, recreational, and community spaces needed to maintain a balanced quality of life.

Nguyen Duc Vinh, Secretary of the An Phu Dong Ward Youth Union, believes that in the current context of strong digital transformation, one of the important tasks of local authorities is to help people access technology conveniently and safely.

Currently, the elderly and unskilled laborers still face difficulties in using digital services, such as electronic payments or online administrative procedures. Therefore, popularizing digital literacy among the people should be considered a crucial foundation of the digital transformation process. Over the past period, the An Phu Dong Ward Youth Union has implemented many solutions to support people in digital transformation such as guiding people in electronic identification, carrying out administrative procedures on the public service portal and deploying a mobile administrative procedure resolution model in neighborhoods.

Secretary Nguyen Duc Vinh proposed building models to support people's access to technology, such as community technology volunteer groups or online public service support points in residential areas. In addition, it is necessary to strengthen propaganda to help people identify risks in cyberspace and avoid technological scams.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the responsibility of People's Council representatives is also the responsibility of each official and civil servant towards city dwellers. The action programs of the candidates clearly stated key tasks and were highly appreciated by voters. Each representative is expected to serve as a conduit for the public’s voice and interests, conveying voters’ concerns and aspirations to the People’s Council and authorities at all levels for consideration and resolution. Accordingly, People’s Council members and local officials are called on to uphold their commitments, continuing to work and contribute toward building a city that realizes its full potential while delivering better service to its residents.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan