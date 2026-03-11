Candidates meet voters, calls raised on jobs, healthcare, and infrastructure

At this morning’s voter meeting in several wards of Ho Chi Minh City, candidates for the upcoming elections heard residents urge stronger policies on employment for youth, healthcare for the elderly, and infrastructure development.

Candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council meet with voters in Tan Son Nhat Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, speaks at this morning's meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

This morning in Tan Son Nhat Ward, candidates for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, electoral unit No. 16, sat down with local voters.

From the floor, residents pointed to the ward’s unique position as home to an international airport, stressing its potential for trade and global connectivity. They urged the candidates to consider mechanisms and policies that could harness these advantages, turning the area’s strategic location into a driver of socio-economic growth for the city.

Voters also expressed their desire for the authorities and the candidates to address the employment needs of young people. Accordingly, appropriate guidance and policies are needed so that after completing their studies or vocational training, young people have opportunities for stable employment and income.

In addition, voters suggested paying more attention to people's healthcare, especially the elderly. For those aged 75 and above, voters proposed that the health sector research solutions to make regular check-ups, monitoring, and treatment more convenient. For some chronic diseases, if their health is stable, patients could receive regular medication support or be able to access remote consultations, reducing the need for frequent trips to the hospital.

Employment concerns dominated the discussion as Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, addressed voters. With a population of over 14 million people and millions of young people, hundreds of thousands of new workers enter the labor market each year, Mr. Phong acknowledged job creation remains one of the city’s most pressing challenges. Therefore, the city is always striving to attract investment, develop the economy, create more new jobs, and implement policies to care for vulnerable groups such as poor and near-poor households.

However, due to its characteristics as a large urban area with a high rate of population mobility, addressing employment and stabilizing people's lives remains a challenging task. Therefore, the city continues to promote socio-economic development, attract investment, and expand industries, thereby creating more job opportunities for workers.

Also this morning, in Phuoc Hai Commune of Ho Chi Minh City, a meeting was held with voters and candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2026-2031 term. At the meeting, many voters expressed their hope that the candidates, after being elected, would focus on promoting the development of transportation infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the people.

Voters Vo Ngoc Huong and Tran Thi Yen suggested that the candidates pay attention to the development of the public transportation system, especially metro lines and high-quality bus services, to create more convenient travel options for the people.

According to voters, the city needs a comprehensive solution for traffic planning and rational traffic organization, while also accelerating the progress of key infrastructure projects to reduce traffic pressure in the urban area.

In Ba Ria Ward and Long Huong Ward, candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, term 2026–2031, met with voters.

Speaking before residents, the candidates pledged to prioritize sustainable socio-economic development, strengthen infrastructure investment, and ensure social security. They also highlighted commitments to improving education, healthcare, and the overall living environment, framing these areas as central to their agenda if elected.

In addition, the candidates also proposed economic development linked to national defense and security, energy transition, leveraging tourism and cultural potential, and strengthening the application of technology to connect with and receive voter feedback. At the conference, many voters in Ba Ria Ward stated that the operation of the two-tiered government model is still new and has given rise to some difficulties and obstacles. Voters hope that the candidates, if elected, will have concrete solutions to address these issues and make it easier for people to handle procedures and access public services.

Voters also proposed strengthening traditional cultural education in schools, researching appropriate regulations on mobile phone use for students, and paying attention to social housing policies and resolving the long-standing issue of stalled urban planning projects.

Voters look at candicates' information at the meetings

Voters from wards and communes expresse their opinions at the meeting

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan