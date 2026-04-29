Ho Chi Minh City ensures sufficient transport capacity for holiday travel surge

With coordinated preparations across aviation, road and railway sectors, Ho Chi Minh City expects to effectively handle the surge in travel demand during the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holiday.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport said on the morning of April 29 that flight operations and passenger numbers are set to increase significantly during the peak period.

On April 29 alone, the airport is expected to handle 713 flights carrying approximately 115,769 passengers. Of these, 674 are passenger flights, with the remainder comprising cargo, charter and ferry flights. Departures total 199 domestic and 160 international flights, while arrivals reach 198 domestic and 156 international flights. Outbound passengers are estimated at over 61,000, with arrivals at around 54,600.

Passengers pass through the security checkpoint at Terminal T3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

Passenger flow across terminals has been distributed relatively evenly. Terminal T1 will handle 69 domestic departures and 69 arrivals, while Terminal T3 is expected to serve 127 domestic departures and 127 arrivals, helping ease congestion at T1. Meanwhile, Terminal T2 will manage international operations with 147 departures and 144 arrivals.

Passengers pass through security screening at Terminal T3.

Airport authorities said operational plans have been proactively adjusted, with increased staffing and close coordination among units to ensure aviation safety, security, and efficient passenger service. Travelers are advised to arrive early and complete online check-in procedures when possible to reduce waiting times.

Road transport demand is also rising. The city’s two major bus stations, Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station and Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station, have prepared service plans and encouraged transport operators to keep fares stable during the holiday. Any fare adjustments to offset empty return trips must comply with regulations and not exceed a 40 percent increase over normal rates.

The new Mien Dong Coach Station commits to ensuring sufficient vehicles to serve passengers during the holiday. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

At Mien Dong Coach Station, any fare adjustments may apply from April 29 to May 1, while additional contract or off-route vehicles will follow regulated pricing. Mien Tay Coach Station operates ticket sales from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for entrusted operators and 24/7 for self-selling units, requiring transparent fare listing.

Routes to the Mekong Delta region may see fare increases of up to 40 percent during peak days, while routes to the Central, Northern and Central Highlands regions follow Mien Dong Coach Station’s operating plans. Coach stations will closely monitor passenger volumes and add vehicles when needed to prevent congestion.

Passengers crowd Mien Tay Coach Station during the holiday period. (Photo: SGGP/Quoc Hung)

For rail transport, the railway sector has sold around 44,200 tickets for the peak period from April 29 to May 3. Additional trains have been scheduled between April 24 and May 3, including five daily pairs on the North–South Railway connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, along with extra services such as SE11 and SE12 during peak days.

Additional routes have also been reinforced, including Hanoi–Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City–Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City–Phan Thiet, to meet diverse travel needs.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong