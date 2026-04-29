Renovation of Ho Chi Minh Museum-Ho Chi Minh City Branch starts

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have launched a major renovation and restoration project for the Ho Chi Minh Museum - Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders, along with delegates and guests, perform the ceremonial button-press to launch the project. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

On the morning of April 29, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a groundbreaking ceremony for the renovation and upgrading of the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch. The project is among a series of developments launched simultaneously to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026).

The site marks June 5, 1911, when young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh, later known as President Ho Chi Minh, left Saigon in search of a path to free the nation.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (white T-shirt) speaks with delegates at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The renovation project aims to honor President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions, while preserving and enhancing the site’s historical, architectural, and artistic values. It is also expected to support the city’s tourism development and promote the image of Vietnam and its people.

Covering an area of approximately 1.4 hectares, the project includes upgrades to key structures such as the Dragon House, office areas, conference halls, auxiliary facilities, a canteen, docking areas, landscaped parks and internal roads. The project is being implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through a build-transfer (BT) contract that does not require direct payment.

The project is scheduled to be completed and operational ahead of September 2.

Investors and guests attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

During implementation, authorities will also study plans for integrated urban design connecting the Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi port area with Bach Dang Wharf and the Saigon River’s riverside park system, forming a distinctive cultural, historical, and tourism space along the river.

Artists perform in celebration of the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

At the ceremony, Mr. Tran Minh Son, Vice Chairman of Sun Group, the project’s investor, highlighted the significance of launching the project at Nha Rong Wharf during April, a month rich with national historical milestones.

He expressed pride in being entrusted with the project and affirmed that Sun Group would implement the project with the highest standards, ensuring “quality, class, and distinction,” with the goal of creating a landmark structure worthy of its symbolic and historical setting.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, on behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, presents the decision approving the investor of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Also at the event, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, on behalf of city leaders, presented the decision approving the investor for the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project.

Located along a strategic international maritime route, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port project is designed with a capacity of up to 16.9 million TEUs and is expected to play a key role in advancing Vietnam’s integration into global logistics networks and supply chains.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong