Prime Minister meets with Can Tho voters ahead of 15th NA’s 10th session

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies in Can Tho on October 19 met with voters in the Mekong Delta city in preparation for the 10th session of the 15th NA.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) meets with Can Tho voters (Photo: VNA)

The session, the final and highly important plenum of the 15th legislature, is scheduled to open on October 20.

Informing them of the country’s outstanding socio-economic achievements, PM Chinh acknowledged and commended the efforts of the municipal Party Organization, authorities, and people for their active and effective contributions to the nation’s overall accomplishments, thus helping maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, ensure major economic balances, and meet or surpass the set growth targets.

Noting that there is not much time left in 2025 while the tasks ahead remain very demanding, including the goal of achieving a growth rate of 8 percent or higher, he called on the city, along with the entire country, to make every effort to fulfill the objectives and tasks set for this year and the entire term.

In particular, the PM urged the proactive and decisive implementation of the resolutions, conclusions, and instructions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the NA, and the Government on realizing the two-tier local administration model and accelerating administrative procedure reform. He emphasized the need to promptly address difficulties and eliminate shortcomings, contradictions, and overlaps in regulations related to the operation of the new administrative apparatus, especially at the grassroots level.

Can Tho, together with the rest of the country, should continue reviewing and streamlining its internal organizational structure to ensure smooth, effective, and efficient operation; assess the current status of the contingent of officials and civil servants, particularly at the communal level; and urgently devise solutions to address redundancies, shortages, or cases of inadequate capacity, he stated, affirming that these efforts aim to restructure and improve the quality of the public workforce.

The city must fully tap its distinctive potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages to create new development space worthy of its position and role as a growth engine of the Mekong Delta region and a hub for modern industry, agriculture, services, trade, logistics, education and training, and specialized health care, the PM said.

It should also activate all resources and focus on boosting growth, striving for double-digit economic expansion in 2025 and the full completion of all objectives set for the 2021-2025 term; continue to study and restructure its economy; and set clear priorities for attracting investment resources and developing appropriate mechanisms and policies to drive sustainable growth, he added.

The Government leader requested Can Tho to effectively organize and implement key policies outlined in the recently issued strategic resolutions of the Politburo; take bold, decisive actions and devise more concrete solutions to realize the three strategic breakthroughs; and mobilize resources from all sectors of society to develop socio-economic infrastructure, with a particular focus on completing transportation and digital infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also directed the city to concentrate on implementing breakthrough solutions for human resources development; continue effectively carrying out social welfare policies to ensure no one is left behind; enhance natural resource management, disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation; and efficiently implement the project on sustainable development of one million hectares of specialized, high-quality, low-emission rice production linked to green growth.

As the center of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho must ensure national defense and security, maintain social stability and order, effectively handle citizen reception, complaints, and denunciations, strengthen Party building and rectification efforts, and intensify the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena.

A voter speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Responding in detail to local voters’ opinions and recommendations on matters related to the operation of the two-tier local administration model, land-related policies and laws, implementation of national target programs, and issues of decentralization, delegation, and authorization, PM Pham Minh Chinh stated that most of the issues raised are being actively addressed by the Government, ministries, and agencies. He affirmed that the Government will continue to review, amend, supplement, and complete policies within its authority, while submitting issues beyond its jurisdiction to the National Assembly and competent authorities for resolution.

Vietnamplus