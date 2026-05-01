HCMC metro ridership hits 150 percent of target during April 30 holiday

Ho Chi Minh City’s metro system exceeded its planned ridership by 150 percent on April 30, driven by a strong holiday travel surge.

During the two-day holiday period, the metro system served a total of 148,129 passengers, reaching 116.8 percent of its transportation plan.

Speaking on the morning of May 1, Ms. Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1), said that the metro system recorded a notable increase in ridership, underscoring robust travel demand during the holiday period.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line recorded 99,373 passengers on April 30. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to official data, passenger volume on April 30 alone reached 99,373, equivalent to 151.4 percent of the planned target. This notable growth underscores both the operational efficiency of the system and the increasing appeal of modern public transportation.

On average, each train carried around 376 passengers, indicating that service frequency and capacity have been effectively optimized to meet rising travel needs.

Cumulatively, over April 29 and April 30, total ridership reached 148,129 passengers, achieving 116.8 percent of the projected transport plan.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong