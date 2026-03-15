Ho Chi Minh City voters turn out early as national election day commences

Polling stations across Ho Chi Minh City opened simultaneously this morning for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils with senior leaders and hundreds of citizens participating in the festive opening ceremonies.

On March 15, in keeping with the festive atmosphere of the national election day, polling stations in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously opened for the election of National Assembly deputies for the 16th term and People's Council deputies at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Committee; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee at polling station No. 14 at Do Van Day Secondary School (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

At polling station No. 14 at Do Van Day Secondary School in Hoc Mon Commune, belonging to Electoral Unit No. 5, a large number of voters attended the opening ceremony and cast their votes for the 16th National Assembly deputies and People's Council deputies at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

Attendees included Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Committee; Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Le Quang Manh, Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office; Nguyen Thanh Hai, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment; Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Delegate Affairs; Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission.

At polling station No. 14 at Do Van Day Secondary School, Hoc Mon Commune, hundreds of voters lined up early in the morning to cast their ballots for National Assembly and People's Council deputies at all levels.

In Phu An Ward, the opening ceremony was attended by Nguyen Minh Triet, former President of Vietnam; Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Van Loi, former Secretary of the Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation; along with representatives from various units, businesses, local leaders, and a large number of voters from Phu Thuan neighborhood. Many voters arrived early to participate in the voting. Voters expressed their hope that the elected ones would truly represent the will and aspirations of the people and make positive contributions to the development of the locality and the country.

Tthe opening ceremony in Phu An Ward was attended by Nguyen Minh Triet, former President of Vietnam

Nguyen Minh Triet (L), former President of Vietnam, casts his ballots

Attending the opening ceremony of the election day at polling station No. 7 in Tan Dinh Ward were Truong Tan Sang, former President of Vietnam; Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Truong Tan Sang (3rd, R), former President of Vietnam; Le Quoc Phong (L), Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, talk with deputies

Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends polling station No. 2, Tuoi Tho 7 Kindergarten, Xuan Hoa Ward. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At polling station No. 2, Tuoi Tho 7 Kindergarten, Xuan Hoa Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Nguyen Tan Dung, former Prime Minister, casts his ballots (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc casts his ballots for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Le Hong Anh (L); Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc cast their ballots

Poll station No. 7, Tan Dinh Ward, at Duoc Song Primary School, has 3,078 voters. Besides the direct voting point, polling station No. 7 also brought supplementary ballot boxes and sent teams to the homes of elderly and disabled voters who had difficulty traveling and could not come to the polling station in person.

Attending the opening ceremony of the election day at polling station No. 2, Xuan Hoa Ward were Nguyen Tan Dung, former Prime Minister; Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Vo Van Cuong, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Polling station No. 2, Xuan Hoa Ward, at 27-4 Kindergarten, has nearly 2,700 voters. In addition to resident voters, there are also voters from special agencies and units, such as hospitals and religious institutions.

In addition to encouraging voters to cast their ballots in person, polling station No. 2 also brought supplementary ballot boxes and deployed teams to visit the offices, units, and homes of voters who were unable to vote in person, thereby helping voters exercise their civic rights.

Le Hoang Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, casts his vote at polling station No. 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Cuong)

Resident in Con Dao Special Zone, cast their vote (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Cuong)

(Photo: SGGP/ Manh Cuong)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan