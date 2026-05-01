HCMC trade union strengthens worker welfare to secure long-term growth

Applying social security policies, the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union is building stability and loyalty among workers ensuring the city’s manufacturing backbone remains resilient in the era of digital transformation.

Workers shop at the trade union market organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union. (Photo: Hong Hai)

Through wage increases, housing projects, and cultural initiatives, the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union has fostered a deep bond with the workforce. This partnership helps workers stabilize their lives and remain committed to their employers, contributing to the city’s overall development.

Long-term career stability

At Asia-Italy Door Technology Company in Tan Hiep Ward, comprehensive welfare policies have been synchronized. In the first four months of 2026, more than 1,300 employees received two rounds of salary and allowance increases. The income for unskilled labor now exceeds VND8.6 million (US$326.5) per month (excluding overtime), while skilled workers earn over VND15 million.

Hoang Thi Thuyen, an employee with more than ten years of seniority, expressed that the company's unwavering emphasis on benefits and salary increases has granted her the assurance needed to make a long-term commitment.

Caring for the workforce, the backbone of production, remains a consistent strategy for the HCMC Trade Union. A core priority is the development of social housing for workers. Many enterprises have proactively arranged accommodations. For instance, Binh Tay Food JSC in Tan Thuan Ward has dedicated nearly 20 houses for worker families; Hung Way Company invested in 180 free rooms; and Bitex Group in Tan Tao Ward constructed a collective housing area with nearly 50 rooms.

At Thien Nam Investment and Development JSC, located in Dong Hoa Ward, the firm has invested in a residential complex comprising nearly 190 apartments, each measuring 70 square meters. As a result, more than 600 employees have enjoyed stable employment, even amidst difficult times.

According to Vo Khac Thai, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, the city aims to develop 200,000 social housing apartments by 2030. These projects aim not only to meet housing needs but also to create a stable living environment to retain human resources.

Worker initiatives drive productivity as HCMC expands cultural support

Ho Chi Minh City is a hub for manufacturing and a place where workers' initiatives flourish. Within factories and workshops, many direct laborers have made practical contributions through technical improvements.

Luu Van Nhiem, an employee at Saigon Stec Company, contributes multiple initiatives annually that boost productivity and reduce waste, generating nearly VND5 billion in value. He believes every worker can contribute if provided with the right conditions and recognition mechanisms. Driven by movements for excellent and creative labor, numerous initiatives have been applied to enhance production efficiency.

In the era of digital transformation, a skilled workforce remains vital for productivity growth. Alongside material care, the Trade Union is establishing various cultural institutions for workers.

According to Chairman Bui Thanh Nhan of the HCMC Confederation of Labor, the Cultural Palace project and its branches in high-density worker areas will serve as venues for cultural activities, learning, and awareness programs.

Furthermore, a model for Worker Counseling and Support Centers is being developed. These centers will provide legal advice, representation, and healthcare services.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan