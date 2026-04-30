HCMC closes over 20 central streets for Apr 30 fireworks display

HCMC bans vehicles on more than 20 central streets from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 30 to ease congestion during fireworks celebrations.

HCMC bans all vehicles on more than 20 central streets from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 30.

To facilitate celebrations and ensure public order, HCMC bans all vehicles from more than 20 central streets from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on April 30, aiming to ease congestion during a major fireworks display marking the 51st anniversary of national reunification.

Key thoroughfares subject to the restriction include Le Loi (the section from Pasteur to Dong Khoi), Nguyen Hue (the section from Le Thanh Ton to Ton Duc Thang), Dong Khoi (the section from Mac Thi Buoi to Ton Duc Thang), and Ton Duc Thang (the section from Le Duan to Khanh Hoi Bridge). Numerous adjacent streets—such as Ham Nghi, Hai Trieu, Nguyen Thiep, Mac Thi Buoi, Huynh Thuc Khang, Ton That Thiep, Nguyen Cong Tru, Hai Ba Trung, Ho Tung Mau, and Ton That Dam—along with major connectors including Nguyen Huu Canh, Vo Van Kiet, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Ba Son Bridge, and Khanh Hoi Bridge, will also face traffic restrictions.

The fireworks program will take place at four locations: two in HCMC, at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in An Khanh Ward and near the Saigon Marina IFC Building in Saigon Ward, and two others at Ba Ria Square and the center of Binh Duong New City.

Authorities have mapped out alternative routes to facilitate travel. From Thanh My Tay Ward (formerly Binh Thanh District) to Xom Chieu Ward (formerly District 4), motorists can follow Nguyen Huu Canh – Thu Thiem Bridge – Saigon River Tunnel – Ky Con – Tran Hung Dao – Nguyen Thai Hoc – Ong Lanh Bridge – Hoang Dieu. The reverse direction runs via Nguyen Tat Thanh – Hoang Dieu – Ong Lanh Bridge – Nguyen Thai Hoc – Nguyen Thi Nghia – Cach Mang Thang Tam – Nguyen Thi Minh Khai – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh.

The HCMC Traffic Police Department has urged residents traveling near restricted zones to slow down, follow instructions from authorities and traffic signage, and remain vigilant to ensure safety and minimize congestion during the event.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan