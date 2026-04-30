A flag-raising ceremony and the launch of the “I Love My Fatherland” journey, in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), were held on April 29.

The flag-raising ceremony “I Love My Fatherland” marks Reunification Day at the Reunification Palace in Ben Thanh Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The flag-raising ceremony and the launch event took place at the same time at the Reunification Palace in Ben Thanh Ward, the Thu Dau Mot Traditional House in Thu Dau Mot Ward, and the Ba Tam Nhung House relic site in Vung Tau Ward, as well as at various locations run by local Youth Union groups connected to historic uprising sites from the Ho Chi Minh Campaign (April 26-30, 1975), organized by the Saigon–Gia Dinh Youth Union.

At the same time, the Vietnam Youth Federation chapters in communes, wards, and special zones across Ho Chi Minh City also organized flag-raising ceremonies at historical sites and “red addresses” of revolutionary significance.

This is a practical and meaningful activity for the youth of Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the implementation of the “I Love My Fatherland” movement, fostering education and the promotion of the nation’s proud patriotic tradition, strengthening national pride, and expressing profound gratitude for the immense sacrifices of previous generations in securing peace, independence, and freedom for the nation.

On this occasion, the organizers presented 10 gift packages to policy beneficiary families in the locality, reflecting the tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source” and the younger generation's responsibility to the community.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh