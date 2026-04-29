HCMC extends temporary park operation to boost green space amid vacant land

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed continued maintenance of temporary parks on unused land, ensuring urban aesthetics and community benefits while awaiting future development projects.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office announced that Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc instructed relevant units to continue maintaining temporary parks in the city, aiming to effectively utilize vacant land that has been renovated for the Lunar New Year (Tet) of 2026, while ensuring urban aesthetics and community needs of the people.

The park at the Phan Dinh Phung Stadium site (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Accordingly, the city agreed on the principle of continuing to maintain temporary parks on land where projects have not yet been implemented. This maintenance must adhere to principles such as not changing the land use purpose, not affecting the project's progress as planned, and not creating any additional legal procedures related to land.

At the same time, the temporary parks must ensure requirements regarding landscape, environmental hygiene, and security and order. For specific land plots such as 33 Nguyen Du and plots 34-36, 42 Chu Manh Trinh, the maintenance of temporary parks will only be carried out until the land is handed over to the lessee, and will cease upon the handover as per the approved plan.

Regarding funding, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee allows the land management and usage units to continue maintaining temporary parks using social resources, their own legal funds, or in coordination with sponsoring organizations and businesses. If necessary, the units may report to the competent authority for consideration and decision.

Specifically for the temporary park at 8 Vo Van Tan, the Xuan Hoa Ward People's Committee is tasked with continuing to mobilize social resources for maintenance and operation; if sponsorship cannot be secured, a budget estimate will be submitted to the Department of Finance for consideration by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for support.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has assigned specific responsibilities to relevant departments, agencies, and localities. In this arrangement, the land management units are directly responsible for maintaining the parks, coordinating with local authorities to ensure order, cleanliness, and security, and reporting implementation plans to the Department of Construction.

The Department of Construction is tasked with monitoring, inspecting, and compiling information, and promptly advising the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for guiding and handling any arising legal issues related to land; the Department of Finance advises on appropriate funding sources when proposals are made.

The people's committees of the wards where the temporary parks are located are responsible for coordinating management and promptly addressing any arising issues. Maintaining these temporary parks is expected to contribute to improving urban green spaces and enhancing the quality of life for residents while awaiting the implementation of planned projects.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan