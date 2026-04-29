HCMC breaks ground on Central Square and Administrative Center project

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Square and Administrative Center project in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026), was held on April 29.

Leaders, former leaders and delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were former Politburo Member, former Permanent Member of the Secretariat, and former Minister of Public Security, General Le Hong Anh; former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Quyet; Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Vice Secretary of the Military Region 7 Party Committee and Commander of Military Region 7; and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc reiterated the directive of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at a working session with the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on April 27, emphasizing that the city must take the lead in translating strategic resolutions into practical outcomes, guided by the principle "Commitment must be matched by action; actions must be carried through; all must be for the people.”

The Chairman affirmed that the city is fully aware that this is not merely a call to action but also a profound expression of trust, confidence, and expectation placed upon Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The simultaneous commencement of four key projects, together with the granting of investment decisions, represents a concrete commitment in action by the Party Organization, authorities, and people of the city. It reaffirms the determination and aspiration to build Ho Chi Minh City into a civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis in the new era of development, he noted.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, these projects will contribute to shaping a mega-urban center of regional and international stature. They are expected to create a modern and transparent governance space that better serves the people while establishing an integrated public transport infrastructure system with strong connectivity and catalytic impact. At the same time, the projects will help develop cultural institutions that harmoniously combine contemporary development with the preservation of historical and cultural values.

He also noted that the groundbreaking of these projects marks only the beginning. Therefore, corporations, investors, and partners are required to maximize their capacity, experience, and credibility and to implement the projects with the highest sense of responsibility, ensuring progress, quality, technical standards, and aesthetics. This is to ensure that each work becomes a model project and a symbolic landmark of the city.

Construction equipment and vehicles are mobilized on-site in preparation for project implementation. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also urged departments, agencies, and localities to fundamentally transform their mindset and working methods, become more proactive and decisive, and provide more substantive support to investors, avoiding any tendency toward evasion, buck-passing, or delays that could affect overall progress.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Ho Chi Minh City has been entrusted with the mission to take the lead—a responsibility that entails significant pressure to perform better, faster, and more effectively. The projects launched today serve as foundational “building blocks” for a new phase of development, with expectations of double-digit growth and aspirations to rise to regional and international prominence. He stressed that, to realize this vision, the city must not be complacent or satisfied with past achievements but instead redouble its efforts and act with greater determination, persistence, and responsibility.

On this occasion, Sun Group is undertaking the development of the Central Square and Administrative Center complex while also implementing projects in the Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Port area and expanding the Ho Chi Minh Museum–Ho Chi Minh City Branch relic site.

Mr. Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, pledged to mobilize the group’s full capacity, experience, and resources to ensure the projects are implemented on schedule, with high quality, distinction, and international standards, thereby contributing to enhancing the city’s urban landscape.

Machinery is assembled on-site in preparation for the construction of the Ho Chi Minh City Central Square and Administrative Center project. (Photo: SGGP)

The Central Square and Administrative Center project is being implemented on an area of nearly 47 hectares under a public–private partnership (PPP) model in the form of a build–transfer (BT) contract. The project has a total investment of over VND29.6 trillion (US$1.12 billion) and is scheduled for construction from 2026 to 2028. The investor is Sun Saigon Investment and Development Company Limited, a member of Sun Group.

The project is planned in line with the philosophy of “Of the People – By the People – For the People,” structured around three concentric spatial zones that convey a coherent and overarching vision.

Zone 1: “Of the People” begins from the Saigon River, stretching approximately 169 meters in length and 325 meters in width. The “Of the People” square is envisioned as an expansive public space where residents and visitors can freely walk, relax, enjoy the scenery, and engage in community activities.

Zone 2: “By the People” spans about 200 meters in length and 155 meters in width, covering an area of roughly 3.2 hectares. The zone conveys the message that the “ship” of the State can only stay afloat and move forward when supported and propelled by the people. All resources for the operation of the State are generated and contributed by the people.

Zone 3: “For the People” features a square measuring approximately 350 meters in length and 245 meters in width, covering about 6.6 hectares, alongside the Administrative Center building and a theater complex integrated with a convention and performance center. This space is designed to accommodate national-level parades and marches during major events.

Within this zone, the Administrative Center is planned at around 30 stories high, conveying a sense of solidity, solemnity, and modernity. It will serve as the workplace for more than 8,000 officials, civil servants, and public employees, and is expected to receive between 1,500 and 2,000 citizens daily through a modern one-stop service system. Beyond office hours, the area will extend the rhythm of urban life into the evening, becoming a public space for leisure, recreation, and community activities.

Adjacent to the complex is a multi-purpose theater integrated with a convention and performance center, with a seating capacity of approximately 2,000. The venue is expected to host nightly artistic performances, conferences, exhibitions, and a wide range of community activities.

The central park stands out with a lake spanning around 12 hectares, designed based on the philosophy of water convergence and genesis, symbolizing the origin of life and the beginning of a new phase of development. This area will serve as a venue for water music shows and fireworks displays, and is anticipated to become a new iconic attraction of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area and Ho Chi Minh City.

Workers install protective fencing to secure the safety corridor for the Ho Chi Minh City Central Square and Administrative Center project. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers carry out construction activities at the site of the Ho Chi Minh City Central Square and Administrative Center project. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh