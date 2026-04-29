Ho Chi Minh City launches digital platform for Hang Duong Cemetery management

This marks the first cemetery digitalization project in Ho Chi Minh City, integrating historical and geospatial data to precisely identify each grave on a digital map.

The ceremony is held at the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center and connected online to Con Dao Special Zone. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of April 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Zone and the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Museum and Library (Con Dao branch), officially launched a digital platform for managing Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao Special Zone, Ho Chi Minh City.

The project is a key commemorative initiative marking the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), as well as the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of Con Dao (May 1, 1975 – May 1, 2026).

Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch ceremony, Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, stated that during an initial survey visit to Con Dao Special Zone in late October 2025, the center had received feedback on the challenges associated with digitizing and locating graves at Hang Duong Cemetery. On that basis, the center, in coordination with relevant agencies, decided to jointly implement the project using mobilized socialized funding sources.

The objective is not merely to digitize data, but also to ensure that those searching for their relatives can quickly and clearly identify the exact location of each grave in a more complete and meaningful manner, Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh emphasized.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center presents letters of appreciation to technology enterprises accompanying and supporting the initiative. (Photo: SGGP)

The digital platform is accessible at: https://nghiatranghangduong.tphcm.gov.vn.

The system features a GPS/GIS-enabled smart digital map, allowing precise identification of each grave’s coordinates and providing detailed navigation guidance for visitors. Users can search for martyrs’ information by name, hometown, year of birth, year of death, or grave location through an intelligent filtering system.

All data has been standardized and stored on the city’s data center servers. The system has undergone operational testing and information security assessments before its official deployment.

In the coming period, the system will be integrated into the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen Application, thereby expanding accessibility and enabling residents to use the platform anytime and anywhere. The center also affirmed its commitment to further refining the platform, continuously updating data, and scaling up the digitalization model to other historical sites and revolutionary landmarks.

The launch ceremony is conducted simultaneously at two locations, where delegates jointly carried out the official inauguration of the digital platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates pose for a commemorative photo at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Hang Duong Cemetery currently comprises nearly 2,000 graves across an area of almost 20 hectares within the Con Dao Special National Relic Site. It is the final resting place of generations of revolutionary soldiers and patriotic compatriots who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh