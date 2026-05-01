HCMC opens N3 flyover at An Phu interchange to traffic

Ho Chi Minh City has opened the N3 flyover at An Phu Interchange, marking a key step in easing congestion at the eastern gateway.

At noon on May 1, Ho Chi Minh City made further progress in upgrading transport infrastructure in its eastern gateway with the official opening of the N3 flyover at An Phu Interchange.

The N3 flyover directly connects Mai Chi Tho Boulevard with Dong Van Cong Street, allowing vehicles to make left turns smoothly without passing through congested intersections below.

Built under package XL10, the structure features two one-way lanes and required a total investment of more than VND124 billion (US$4.7 million). Its opening is expected to significantly ease traffic pressure on Mai Chi Tho Boulevard, one of the main arteries leading to Thu Thiem New Urban Area and linking to the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

To date, several key components of the An Phu Interchange project have been completed, including the HC1-01 and HC1-02 underpasses, Ba Dat Bridge, Giong Ong To Bridge and the N2 and N3 flyover branches. The project is one of the city’s major transport works, aimed at fundamentally addressing long-standing congestion at the intersection of major road corridors.

According to the project investor, while the N3 branch has now opened, construction of the N4 flyover is being accelerated and is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026, ahead of the original schedule. Remaining components are also being expedited to ensure overall progress.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved an adjustment to the project timeline, extending the completion of the entire An Phu Interchange to the second quarter of 2026 instead of the end of 2025. The adjustment aligns with construction realities and allows sufficient time for inspection, payment procedures and quality assurance.

>> Some images of the N3 flyover at An Phu interchange:

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong