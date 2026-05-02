Ho Chi Minh City targets 61,200 property titles in 2026 to clear project backlog

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target for 2026 to review and resolve bottlenecks at 60 projects involving approximately 68,000 housing apartments and commercial-service properties that have yet to receive ownership certificates.

Residents of the 53 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai apartment complex in Saigon Ward have expressed their desire to obtain a certificate after nearly 20 years of purchasing their homes in the project. (Photo: Do Tra Giang)

The effort aims to accelerate the issuance of pink books (property ownership certificates) to residents and raise the processing rate of eligible applications to 90 percent.

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has signed and issued an implementation plan for Task Force 1645 on granting land-use rights certificates and ownership certificates for assets attached to land to home buyers in residential, commercial, and service projects across the city.

Under the plan, in 2026 Task Force 1645 will review and address obstacles affecting 60 projects, covering around 68,000 housing apartments and other types of real estate, creating a basis for issuing ownership certificates in accordance with regulations.

The city targets handling about 30 percent of total applications each quarter, aiming to issue 61,200 certificates in 2026, equivalent to 90 percent of eligible applications, an increase of 15 percent compared to 2025.

To achieve this goal, authorities will conduct a comprehensive review of all residential, commercial, and service projects, including resort villas and serviced apartments that have been put into use but have not yet been granted certificates. Key obstacles and bottlenecks will be clearly identified and reported to Task Force 1645 for direction and resolution, while completing the legal framework.

The Department’s director has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Land Registration Office as the focal point for receiving information from the city’s citizen reception board, the Department of Construction, and ward-, commune-, and special administrative-level People’s Committees, in order to compile a full list of projects where certificates have not been issued to buyers.

Members of Task Force 1645 are responsible for reviewing documentation, analyzing obstacles, proposing solutions, and implementing conclusions on schedule to resolve issues for each project.

The Department of Construction will focus on reviewing and proposing solutions for four major groups of obstacles in commercial housing projects including incomplete resettlement housing funds, unresolved implementation models for social housing, failure to hand over technical and social infrastructure and delays in transferring apartment maintenance funds.

Tax authorities are tasked with determining the financial obligations of developers and home buyers, while people’s committees in wards and communes will compile lists of projects where homes have been handed over but ownership certificates have not been issued, clearly stating the reasons to facilitate coordinated resolution.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Anh Quan