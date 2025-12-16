Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief meets with voters in Dong Hoa Ward

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with other members of Constituency No. 12 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, met with voters in Dong Hoa Ward in the city on December 16.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (C), together with other members of Constituency No. 12 of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, meets with voters in Dong Hoa Ward on December 16.

Also attending the voter meeting were National Assembly deputies, including Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan; full-time member of the NA’s Committee on Culture and Social Affairs, Le Van Kham; and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, Nguyen Hoang Bao Tran.

At the meeting, National Assembly deputy Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan presented a summary of the outcomes of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly. During the session, the National Assembly (NA) reviewed and passed 51 laws and eight resolutions with legal force. In addition, the NA reviewed the work of state agencies during the 2021-2026 term and considered and decided on personnel matters within its authority.

The session further examined reports on judicial affairs, anti-corruption efforts, crime prevention, and the handling of legal violations. It reviewed the results of oversight activities related to the resolution of voters’ petitions, citizen reception, the processing of complaints and petitions, and the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations, along with several other key issues.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan speaks at the event.

At the session, the volume of legislative work reviewed and approved by the National Assembly was substantial, accounting for approximately 30 percent of all laws and legally binding resolutions enacted over the entire term.

The National Assembly also deliberated on and decided matters related to socio-economic development, the state budget, investment policy for national target programs and major national projects, as well as the overall national master plan.

Notably, the National Assembly passed the resolution amending and supplementing several provisions of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, which provides for the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and special policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attend the meeting.

Regarding the activities of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation, National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan said the delegation had completed the full agenda and all items of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Throughout the session, members of the delegation actively studied briefing materials, took part in deliberations, and contributed a total of 257 interventions in group discussions and 168 interventions at plenary sittings, focusing on major and critical issues facing the country and the city.

In addition, the delegation fully participated in review activities conducted by National Assembly committees and worked in coordination with municipal authorities in engagements with the National Assembly Standing Committee on proposed amendments and supplements to several provisions of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15.

Delegates attend the meeting.

Dong Hoa Ward has a population of more than 183,000. It serves as Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern gateway and is traversed by major transport arteries, including the Hanoi Highway, Do Muoi Road (National Highway 1A), National Highway 1K, Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3, the My Phuoc–Tan Van expressway, and the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line.

The area is also home to key infrastructure and institutions such as the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, Binh Duong Port, and Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh