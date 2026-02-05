Typhoon Penha strengthens near the Philippines, forecast to enter East Sea

The storm, with international name Penha, is trending towards the East Sea, potentially becoming the first typhoon or tropical depression in the sea in 2026.

At this morning's conference

At the regular press conference held this morning by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Hoang Duc Cuong, Deputy Director of the Meteorological and Hydrological Department, informed that the tropical depression off the coast of the Philippines has strengthened into typhoon Penha and may move into the East Sea.

The Deputy Director stated that this is the second typhoon in the Northwest Pacific region, operating east of the southern Philippines with a current intensity of level 8. The storm's center is approximately 800km from the East Sea.

It is forecast that in the next 48 hours, the typhoon will move westward and enter the East Sea. However, upon entering the East Sea, the storm will weaken into a tropical depression or below the level of a tropical depression.

According to Deputy Director Hoang Duc Cuong, this storm will be influenced by cold air masses. Around the end of this week, a strong cold front will move across the East Sea (approximately February 7-9). About two days later, another cold front will intensify. The Northeast monsoon will affect the East Sea and parts of mainland Vietnam.

Typhoon Penha heads toward East Sea, and it is expected to weaken

Therefore, after only about one day of activity in the sea, the tropical depression is forecast to weaken into a low-pressure area due to encountering the two aforementioned cold fronts. The tropical depression will only cause strong winds in the East Sea and not affect mainland Vietnam.

Presiding over the press conference, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien requested the meteorological and hydrological agency to predict the number of typhoons in 2026.

According to Deputy Director Hoang Duc Cuong, this year, the total number of typhoons in the East Sea will only be around 9-10, fewer than in 2025. Even during the main typhoon season (August to December), the intensity of typhoons will be "milder" than in 2025.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien emphasized the importance of typhoon forecasting. In 2025, typhoons and floods were expected to damage 1,500 hectares of aquaculture and 3.1 million livestock and poultry. People need early information to make investment decisions, planting plans, and proactively prevent losses. Natural disasters not only cause losses in production but also affect prices. Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien stressed that information on forecasts of natural disaster is crucial for production activities.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan