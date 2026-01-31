Cold air nears Northern border, North turns cold

Early on January 31, a cold air mass moved close to Vietnam’s northern border. From February 1, the Northern region is forecast to turn cold, with impacts spreading to the Central region.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the cold air will first affect the Northeast, then extend to other Northern and Central regions, bringing light rain, northeasterly winds and a rapid drop in temperatures.

A cold air mass moved close to Vietnam’s northern border. Source: Z.E)

The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius in the plains, 9–12 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, and below 8 degrees Celsius in some highlands.

Hanoi will see scattered light rain on January 31, with temperatures falling to 13–15 degrees Celsius.

From February 1 to February 3, the Central localities from Quang Tri to Da Nang and parts of Quang Ngai to Gia Lai provinces may experience rain, locally heavy, with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong