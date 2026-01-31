Weather

Cold air nears Northern border, North turns cold

SGGP

Early on January 31, a cold air mass moved close to Vietnam’s northern border. From February 1, the Northern region is forecast to turn cold, with impacts spreading to the Central region.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the cold air will first affect the Northeast, then extend to other Northern and Central regions, bringing light rain, northeasterly winds and a rapid drop in temperatures.

img-5782-8549-4377.jpeg
A cold air mass moved close to Vietnam’s northern border. Source: Z.E)

The lowest temperatures are expected to be between 12 and 15 degrees Celsius in the plains, 9–12 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, and below 8 degrees Celsius in some highlands.

Hanoi will see scattered light rain on January 31, with temperatures falling to 13–15 degrees Celsius.

From February 1 to February 3, the Central localities from Quang Tri to Da Nang and parts of Quang Ngai to Gia Lai provinces may experience rain, locally heavy, with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Northern border North cold air mass

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn