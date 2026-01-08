Weather

Authorities urge measures to protect livestock, poultry during persistent cold

SGGP

Meteorological experts warn that severe and extreme cold may persist for several days in the Northern region as strong cold air continues to intensify and spread southward.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, by the afternoon of January 7, cold air had penetrated deeply into the South Central region.

From January 7 onward, multiple areas in the North and North Central regions will experience prolonged cold, with some mountainous areas facing extreme cold.

The lowest temperatures are forecast to be 8–11 degrees Celsius in the Red River Delta and Hanoi, 6–9 degrees Celsius in the northern mountainous areas, and below 3 degrees Celsius in the high mountains.

img-5511-7074-4136.jpeg

In response, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien has instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to implement measures to protect livestock and poultry, including reinforcing shelters, keeping animals warm, stockpiling feed, ensuring vaccinations, and monitoring disease risks. The goal is to prevent animal losses and disease outbreaks and to maintain a stable food supply for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

By Phuc Hau- Translated By Huyen Huong

Tags

persistent cold measures to protect livestock and poultry disease outbreaks stable food supply

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn