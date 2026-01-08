Authorities urge measures to protect livestock, poultry during persistent cold

Meteorological experts warn that severe and extreme cold may persist for several days in the Northern region as strong cold air continues to intensify and spread southward.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, by the afternoon of January 7, cold air had penetrated deeply into the South Central region.

From January 7 onward, multiple areas in the North and North Central regions will experience prolonged cold, with some mountainous areas facing extreme cold.

The lowest temperatures are forecast to be 8–11 degrees Celsius in the Red River Delta and Hanoi, 6–9 degrees Celsius in the northern mountainous areas, and below 3 degrees Celsius in the high mountains.

In response, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien has instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to implement measures to protect livestock and poultry, including reinforcing shelters, keeping animals warm, stockpiling feed, ensuring vaccinations, and monitoring disease risks. The goal is to prevent animal losses and disease outbreaks and to maintain a stable food supply for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

By Phuc Hau- Translated By Huyen Huong