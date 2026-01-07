Northern region sees freezing cold as temperatures drop to 4 degrees Celsius

A strong cold air mass continued to sweep across a wide area, bringing severe cold to Northern and North-Central regions.

Early on January 7, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported actual temperature measurements from numerous meteorological stations across the Northern region.

List of actual temperature measurements from numerous meteorological stations across the Northern region

A strong cold air mass continued to sweep across a wide area, bringing severe cold to Northern and North-Central regions and extending into parts of the Central region.

Meteorologists said that January 7 marked the coldest day of this intensified cold spell.

Ice and frost appeared from January 5 at Phia Oac, Cao Bang Province. Photo: Hoa Ha

At 5:30 a.m. on January 7, temperatures in the Northern region ranged from 9–13 degrees Celsius, with many areas around 10 degrees Celsius.

In the midland and mountainous areas of the North, several locations recorded temperatures below 9 degrees Celsius, including Tam Duong (Lai Chau), Son La and Lang Son. High-altitude areas experienced extreme cold, such as Sa Pa (Lao Cai) at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Moc Chau (Son La) at 5 degrees Celsius, and particularly Mau Son (Lang Son) at just 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that over the next 24–48 hours, the cold air will continue affecting the remaining areas of the North-Central region and gradually spread to parts of the South-Central region.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong