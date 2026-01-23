Severe cold grips Mau Son as temperatures fall to one degree Celsius

Severe cold continues to grip the Northern region and has expanded into the North Central region.

Temperatures in Hanoi fall to around 10 degrees Celsius and some areas of Lang Son Province drop to as low as one degree Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting announced on January 23 that a very strong cold air mass continues to dominate weather patterns across the Northern and Central regions, bringing prolonged severe and damaging cold conditions.

Frost covers the peak of Mau Son in Lang Son Province as temperatures plunge. (Photo from social media)

Early-morning observations on January 23 showed biting cold across the Northern region. Mau Son in Lang Son Province recorded temperatures of around one degree Celsius, slightly warmer than the near-freezing levels seen the previous day. In highland areas, damaging cold continues, raising the risk of frost and ice.

The capital city of Hanoi remained under persistent cold, with temperatures hovering around 10–11 degrees Celsius at dawn and daytime highs expected to reach just 14–16 degrees Celsius. This is the third consecutive day the city has endured the intense cold spell.

Cold conditions have also extended into the North Central region, where Ha Tinh saw temperatures fall to about 14 degrees Celsius. Provinces stretching from Nghe An to Hue are expected to experience continued cold, scattered rain and further temperature drops.

Residents, particularly in highland areas, have been advised to safeguard their health and protect crops and livestock as the cold persists. Meanwhile, the Southern localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, remain unaffected, enjoying sunny weather with temperatures reaching 30–33 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong