Quang Ngai calls on vessels to take shelter as typhoon Koto approaches

Authorities of Quang Ngai Province have urgently called on ships and boats to seek safe shelters and anchor ahead of typhoon Koto (storm No.15).

The storm’s location and projected path were provided to vessels and aquaculture cages in the river and the area of Sa Can river mouth on the morning of November 29. The provincial authorities also reviewed and counted all vessels at sea to proactively prepare for the typhoon.

Task forces inspected and reached over 50 aquaculture cages from 30 households, urging fishermen to secure their boats and cages in safe anchoring locations.

Officers and soldiers of Binh Thanh Border Guard Station approached each fishing vessel at the river mouth. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

In coastal residential areas of Van Tuong Commune, authorities used loudspeakers to warn over 300 households to secure their homes and property and to evacuate from areas at risk of high tides and landslides.

As reported by the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command, by 10 a.m. on November 29, 170 vessels carrying 1,589 workers have been operating at sea, while 6,252 vessels were docked at ports. All vessels had received information about the storm’s path and developments from local authorities.

On Ly Son Special Zone, 52 aquaculture cages were moved to the Ly Son vessel shelter area.

Currently, the People’s Committees of coastal communes and wards, Ly Son Special Zone and the provincial Border Guard Command continue to monitor the typhoon, maintain communications and notify vessel owners of the storm’s location and path to ensure proactive safety measures. Task forces and equipment are kept ready for search and rescue operations if needed.

Task forces guided fishermen in moving their aquaculture cages to ensure safety ahead of typhoon No. 15. (Photo: SGGP/ Nguyen Trang)

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong