Cold air activity weaker than multi-year average in February

According to the February climate outlook, the meteorological and hydrological agency stated that nationwide temperatures will be approximately equal to the multi-year average.

In the Northern region, temperatures may be warmer than average, but short cold spells are still expected while unseasonal showers in the South remain likely, according to the national meteorological agency.

According to the meteorological and hydrological forecast for February, the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting stated that temperatures across the country will only be approximately at the multi-year average.

In the Northern region, the average temperature is likely to be 0.5 degrees Celsius-1 degrees Celsius higher than the multi-year average, some areas may be even up to 1.5 degrees Celsius higher.

Regarding rainfall, the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting predicts that the areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, the northern coastal areas of the South Central region and the Southern region will experience total rainfall 5-20mm higher than the multi-year average. The remaining areas of the country will generally have rainfall levels similar to the multi-year average.

Regarding dangerous weather phenomena, the meteorological agency stated that the likelihood of typhoons or tropical depressions in the East Sea during February is low.

According to Nguyen Duc Hoa, Deputy Head of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting under the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Adminsitration, the cold air mass in February is weaker than the multi-year average. However, there is still a possibility of short periods of intense cold and frost, concentrated in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa - Nghe An (frost may occur in high mountainous areas).

Experts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also warned of the risk of widespread rain in February in the area from Ha Tinh to Hue and the South Central coastal region. The Southern region may experience unseasonal rain this February.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan