Cold air brings rain to Northern region from late January 30

According to meteorological authorities, a cold air mass is expected to reach northern Vietnam from the late afternoon and evening of January 30, bringing rain ahead of colder weather from January 31.

On the morning of January 30, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported scattered showers across the Northern region, with temperatures ranging from 18–21 degrees Celsius. Severe cold had eased. The capital city of Hanoi was dry, with morning fog and sunny intervals around midday.

The cold air mass continues moving southward and is forecast to directly impact the Northern and North Central regions from late January 30. The Northeastern areas are expected to see light rain and drizzle, with northeasterly winds at categories 2–3 inland and categories 3–4 along the coast. During the night, the cold air will spread further to the North Central and Northwestern regions.

From the morning of January 31, colder conditions will prevail across the Northern and North Central regions, with some mountainous areas experiencing severe cold. Minimum temperatures are forecast at 12–15 degrees Celsius, dropping to 9–12 degrees Celsius in the Northeastern mountainous areas and below 8 degrees Celsius in high-altitude locations. In Hanoi, minimum temperatures will range from 13–15 degrees Celsius.

At sea, from January 31, the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern East Sea are expected to experience strong northeasterly winds at categories 5–6, with gusts reaching categories 7–8. Seas will be rough, with waves of one to four meters. Coastal waters from Khanh Hoa to Ca Mau and the southwestern East Sea will also see strengthening winds and waves of two to four meters.

Meteorological agencies recommended people to stay warm, limit early-morning outdoor activities, and protect crops and livestock from adverse weather.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong